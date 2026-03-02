A foreign TikToker in the country has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reform parts of the education system urgently

He and six friends launched an initiative to teach students critical soft skills, including communication, creativity and problem-solving

Calling for reforms, the obroni observed that many students struggle with comprehension and were more comfortable with cramming

A foreign TikToker has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to urgently review aspects of the country’s educational system, citing what he describes as deeply rooted challenges affecting students’ ability to think critically and solve problems.

The content creator, identified as Kofi Fillippos, explained that he and six other friends recently embarked on a voluntary initiative aimed at teaching soft skills to senior high school students who were willing and eager to learn more beyond the classroom curriculum.

TikToker Kofi Fillippos is calling for urgent reforms to Ghana’s education system to prioritise critical thinking over memorisation. Photo credit: FilippoKofi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, their outreach programme was designed to expose students to essential competencies such as communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and practical problem-solving skills, which he believes are increasingly necessary in today’s competitive world.

However, through his experience interacting closely with the students, Kofi Fillippos said he discovered a worrying trend - many of them struggled with comprehension.

He observed that a significant number of students appeared more comfortable with memorising information and reproducing it during examinations rather than fully understanding concepts or applying knowledge to real-life situations.

He described this as a systemic issue rather than a student failure.

In his view, the long-standing 'chew and pour' approach, where learners memorise large volumes of information solely for exams, has weakened analytical thinking and independent reasoning among students.

Kofi Fillipposi argued that if Ghana genuinely intends to raise visionary leaders and individuals with strong problem-solving abilities, then the educational structure must shift from rote learning to fostering curiosity, innovation and deeper understanding.

A foreign TikToker in Ghana argues that raising future leaders requires moving beyond memorisation of the school curriculum. Photo credit: GES/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

TikToker calls for reforms to Ghana's education

Kofi Fillippos stressed that reforms should prioritise comprehension-based learning, practical engagement, and the integration of soft skills into mainstream education.

According to him, such changes would better prepare students not only for examinations, but for leadership, entrepreneurship and the evolving demands of the global job market.

His remarks have since sparked online conversations, with many social media users debating whether Ghana’s education system adequately equips students for life beyond the school walls.

Reactions to Kofi's claims for educational reform

A few people have shared their thoughts on Kofi Fillippos's call for reforms in Ghana's educational system. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Denteh Kwame Gem Elijah commented:

"I am a teacher, and I hate to admit that our educational system does not support critical thinking. Everyone follows like a zombie."

Brown Robson quizzed:

"Why would one want to change something that is fully working?"

