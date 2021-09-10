Accra - Coup d'etats have become an African thing to the extent that, democratic governments doing the right things are living on the edge and suspect that they can be taken out by coup plotters.

Coup d'état, a French word which means "blow of state", is the seizure and removal of a government and its powers unconstitutionally mostly by the military.

Many scholars consider a coup successful when the usurpers seize and hold power for at least seven days.

Guinea, Mali, and 4 other African countries that have recorded coups in the last 10 years Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Most of these coups are motivated by social issues affecting the masses, which the government in power mostly act blind to.

A lot of African counties including Ghana have a history of coup between the 1960-80s.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some 7 African countries that have recorded both successful and attempted coups in the last 10 years.

1. Sudan

On the late afternoon of April 11, 2019, the Sudanese coup d'état took place when Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the Sudanese army after popular protests demanded his departure.

The coup was led by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf.

He, together with his coup plotters, declared a state of emergency in the country for a period of 3 months, followed by a transitional period of two years before an agreement was reached later.

2. Mali

Mali has so far recorded three coups in ten years.

The first was in 2012, the second in 2020 and then, a recent one in 2021.

On August, 18 2020, elements of the Malian Armed Forces detained several government officials including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who resigned and dissolved the government.

The 2021 Malian coup d'état began on the night of May 24, 2021 when the Malian Army, led by Vice President Assimi Goïta, captured President Bah N'daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Minister of Defence, Souleymane Doucouré.

N'daw and Ouane were stripped of their powers, and new elections would be held in 2022.

This same Assimi Goïta, headed the junta that led the 2020 Malian coup d'état

3. Burkina Faso

On September 16, 2015 in Burkina Faso, the Burkinabé coup d'état was launched when members of the Regiment of Presidential Security (RSP) – a controversial autonomous military unit, formed under President Blaise Compaoré – detained the country's government.

It was led by General Gilbert Diendere.

4. Guinea

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, some group of soldiers staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital, Conakry. In a short broadcast on state television, they announced that they have dissolved the constitution and the government.

The leader of the coup said it was the job of the military to save the country.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, led the coup.

According to various reports, the 83-year-old president of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

By so doing, he violated the underpinnings of the constitution. Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France.

His presidency within the past years has allegedly been marred by corrupt authoritarian rule and the people seemed fed up with his action.

5. Zimbabwe

In November 2017, Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, was removed as president and party leader of ZANU-PF, and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On the evening of 14 November 2017, elements of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) gathered around Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and seized control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and key areas of the city.

The next day, the ZDF issued a statement saying that it was not a coup d'état and that President Mugabe was safe, although the situation would return to normal only after the ZDF had dealt with the "criminals" around Mugabe responsible for the socio-economic problems of Zimbabwe.

Egypt

The Egyptian coup d'état took place on July 3, 2013.

Egyptian army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, led a coalition to remove the President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, from power and suspended the Egyptian constitution of 2012.

ECOWAS suspends Guinea over coup

Guinea has been suspended from all governing bodies of the bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with immediate effect.

ECOWAS also demanded that the captors or coup plotters release the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde.

In a report filed by 3news, this decision was reached following a virtual summit called on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Source: Yen