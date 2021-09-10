- Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with her photos

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her many photos which cause massive traffic online.

The dancehall artiste who shares a striking resemblance with late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns, has become known for her many photos and vidoes she normally shares on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH is sometimes seen in gym clothes and at times, she shows off her slay queen side.

Choqolate GH decides to sometimes flaunt her natural face for all to see how pretty she is even without make-up.

At other times too, she is seen glowing in make-up as she steps out of her home to attend functions outside.

In one such photo, Choqolate GH is seen wearing a black tubed-top and a pink bodycon pair of trousers.

Many fans and followers who take to her page to admire her beauty always take time to also comment on the singer's beauty.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 5 times Choqolate GH caused massive traffic online with her stunning photos.

