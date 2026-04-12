Semenyo’s January exit did not derail Bournemouth’s season, instead it marked the beginning of an unexpected unbeaten run

Bournemouth’s rise to European contention continues to be shaped by the structure and standards left behind by their Ghanaian forward

The emergence of new attacking and midfield talents has filled the gap, but Semenyo’s influence still defines the team’s identity

Former Ghana Premier League star Kofi Yeboah has praised Semenyo’s growth and urged him to deliver for Ghana on the World Cup stage

AFC Bournemouth’s impressive unbeaten run has not erased the influence of Antoine Semenyo, whose impact earlier in the campaign laid the groundwork for their current momentum.

Even after his January departure to Manchester City, the Ghanaian forward remains central to the story of a side now pushing for European qualification.

Bournemouth are still benefiting from Antoine Semenyo's legacy amid a 12-game undefeated run. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s 10 goals before leaving included decisive contributions that kept Bournemouth competitive during key phases of the season.

His final moments in a Bournemouth shirt, particularly his late winner against Tottenham, ended a difficult winless spell and restored belief in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

While his exit could have destabilised the team, it instead triggered a tactical and psychological shift that has reshaped their identity.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League footballer Kofi Yeboah praised Antoine Semenyo’s rise at Manchester City and his growing reputation in the Premier League, while urging him to shine on the global stage with Ghana at the World Cup.

“Antoine Semenyo has grown into a top-level forward. His progress in the Premier League and now at Manchester City shows his quality. Ghana will need him at his very best at the World Cup, and I believe he can deliver on that stage,” Yeboah said.

''Now that Mohammed Kudus is still struggling to recover from his injury, it means Semenyo's responsibility could increase in the Black Stars should Mo fail to return in time,'' Yeboad added.

Former Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match against Tottenham. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s influence still resonates at Bournemouth

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, since his departure in January of this year, Bournemouth have rediscovered their attacking edge through a collective approach. Young talents such as Kroupi and Rayan have stepped into the spotlight, while Alex Scott’s growing influence has added further balance in midfield.

The result is a more fluid and unpredictable side, but one still shaped by the standards Semenyo helped establish.

The Cherries’ current Premier League unbeaten run reflects a team adapting rather than replacing, building on the attacking confidence and intensity Semenyo embodied. His legacy is visible in their pressing, their direct transitions, and their belief against the top opposition.

How Guardiola welcomed Semenyo at Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola was quick to make contact with Antoine Semenyo following his move to Manchester City, as the Ghana international revealed the first message he received from the Manchester City manager.

Semenyo disclosed that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering words of encouragement and expressing confidence in his abilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh