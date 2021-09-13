Jose Mourinho was in charge of his 1000th professional game as manager when AS Roma defeated Sassuolo in the Serie A

El Shaarawy grabbed a last-gasp winner for his side which sparked incredible scenes as Mourinho was seen racing down in celebration

AS Roma continue their 100 percent start to the Serie A season following Mourinho]s arrival to the club during the summer

The manager of Italian club AS Roma Jose Mourinho won his 1000th game in charge as a boss following their win over Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday, September 12, SunSport reports.

A 58-year-old produced his trademark celebration as he was spotted racing down after his side grabbed a last-gasp winner.

The goal helped Giallorossi maintain their 100 percent record to the campaign marking Jose Mourinho’s brilliance since he began as manager of the Italian club.

Jose Mourinho celebrates a goal with his team. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini

Source: Getty Images

It was the Portuguese tactician’s 1000th game, but his side had to battle for the win after their opponents put up a formidable fight at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma took the lead courtesy a Bryan Cristante strike as the player got the jump on the visiting defence to tuck away Lorenzo Pellegrini's smart free-kick.

It then became 1-1 following a Filip Djuricic effort just before the hour mark and goalkeeper Rui Patricio was called upon multiple times to hold off the comeback.

Stephan El Shaarawy came off the bench and the winger provided the magic with a pinpoint winner in injury time.

Eldor Shomurodov's knockdown fell for nicely El Shaarawy, who placed a curling effort off the inside of the post and into the opposite corner of the goal.

It sparked incredible scenes as Mourinho raced down the touchline to join them and even jumped on striker Tammy Abraham as he got stuck into the mass of limbs.

Roma continue impressive run in Serie A season

All seems to be going on well with Roma in Serie A after Jose Mourinho's men recorded a resounding 4-0 win over newly-promoted Salernitana earlier.

The Portuguese then decided to have a delicious pizza on his way home aboard a train with his coaching staff back to the Italian capital, Rome.

The manager’s quest to landing a Scudetto for his new employers is going on as planned after picking up their second victory of the campaign.

