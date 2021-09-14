A young Nigerian man gave expression to his creativity as he built an app that eases communication between lecturers and students

Instead of using noticeboards and posters for timetables and other information, everything could be coordinated through the app

The 21-year-old stated that the app will go a long way in helping lecturers and school admins in their official affairs

A 21-year-old Nigerian man, Suleiman Babangida, has developed an app for Nigerian universities to help with their administrative works.

In a message sent to YEN.com.gh, he revealed that the world needs to know about it. He said that the application allows lecturers to get information to students without them having to use notice boards.

The app could be used for making timetables.

Easy to access timetables

Apart from that, the app also has the functions to enable students to have their timetable on their phone screens without having to rush to the department, especially at times when the curiosity of exams timetable release is in the air.

In series of photos sent to our inbox, the app has categories such as Students, Faculties, Documents, Lecturers to allow users easy navigation in getting resources.

A user-friendly interface

Another screenshot shows notifications from a beta-testing session where arranged discussion between an admin and students took place.

On the app also, students’ profiles can easily be pulled up to see the courses they are taking and other necessary important details.

