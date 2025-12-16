A young Ghanaian lady has celebrated her new feat after being admitted into the University of Ghana

This comes after the institution published a list of applicants lucky enough to secure admission this year

Hi.Naana took to the church in an all-white outfit, performing a lively dance which has courted massive reactions online

TikTok content creator 💕🥹 Hi.Naana🫧💕 could hardly contain her excitement after confirming her admission into the tertiary institution of her dreams.

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, she posted a video dancing to the TikTok sound Odoyewu, showing off serious moves that mirrored her exhilaration.

The post quickly garnered attention, accumulating 536 likes and 79 comments filled with congratulations and encouragement.

Responding to many, Hi.Naana attributed her success to faith, writing, “Yh God did 🤭.”

Hi.Naana has therefore been admitted to study a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Ghana.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, she and a friend attended a church service, both dressed in all-white, praising God and dancing with unrestrained joy.

Their celebration resonated with many, reflecting how this year’s admissions season has been especially memorable for students.

UG releases reporting schedule for freshers

Freshly admitted students are expected to report to the University of Ghana from Sunday, January 18, 2026, to Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Teaching will commence on Monday, January 26, 2026.

They added that new students will undergo a compulsory orientation programme scheduled from Wednesday, January 21, to Friday, January 23, 2026.

Reactions to TikToker celebrating UG admission

She also used her platform to encourage SHS peers who could not make it to tertiary education this year, sharing words of hope and support.:

Kay🍃 wrote:

“Hit me up for halls if you don’t get 👍🏾.”

Perry shared:

“Shout out to us that won’t go to uni next year cos we didn’t pass core maths and also didn’t buy forms.”

Hi.Naana💗 responded:

“Dw you will come the following year 😊.”

PrEsIdO🎭🌴 wrote:

“Congrats, dear.”

Hi.Naana💗 added:

“Me tooo Bachelor of Arts 🤭💗 and I’m Naana too.”

Maame Pokuaa💕✨ added:

“Dancer wai.”

UG begins course registration for freshers

Following the release of the admission list, the University of Ghana has also begun course registration for undergraduate students entering the first semester of the 2025/26 academic year.

The registration started on December 15, 2025, instead of the previously communicated date.

University of Ghana starts course registration for students starting the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Photo Credit: Rtevels, CC BY-SA 3.0

Source: UGC

In a notice, the university encouraged students to take advantage of the earlier start to secure their preferred courses and complete their registration without delay.

“We encourage students to take advantage of this earlier start to secure their courses and complete registration promptly."

While the start date has been revised, the registration deadlines remain unchanged for all student categories.

Students are advised to consult the university’s academic calendar available online for further details.

