Stunning New Pics of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emerge on Duke's 37th Birthday

Stunning new photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been revealed

The pictures, as part of Time Magazine's seven covers, were shared on the occasion of Harry's 37th birthday on Wednesday

A short profile on the pair was written by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, a Spanish chef, and founder of World Central Kitchen, an NPO providing meal aid

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to sharing new photos on the occasion of the former's 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The pictures are for one of Time Magazine's seven covers, as part of the outlet's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, People reported.

Image: @sussexroyal/ Instagram.

According to Hello! the images were taken at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. In one photo, Harry's assuring arm is affectionately around his doting wife's shoulder as they look into the camera.

Sporting a black shirt and a pair of trousers, the Duke appears a handsome figure while the Duchess radiates inexplicable beauty in her white jumpsuit.

Couple put out fashion statement of note

In another image where they appear dressed to the nines, Harry cuts a smart look garbed in an olive green suit with an open-collared shirt. His wife, chic in a khaki green rollneck and high-waisted trousers, appears a vision of joy.

A short profile was written by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, a Spanish chef, restaurateur, and founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation (NPO) providing meal aid in areas around the world stricken by natural disasters.

The organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Foundation, has partnered with the NPO.

7 Others leading the way on Time's list

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don't. They don't just opine. They face the struggle head one," José wrote.

Time's six other worldwide covers are of actor Kate Winslet, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, writer Cathy Park Hong, gymnast Simone Biles, and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Harry and Meghan praised Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), an intergovernmental organization that regulates and facilitates trade between countries around the world.

