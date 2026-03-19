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Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya: Veteran Nigerian Actress of Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo Series Fame Passes Away
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Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya: Veteran Nigerian Actress of Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo Series Fame Passes Away

by  Kofi Owusu
4 min read
  • Veteran Nigerian Hausa actress Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, after prolonged illness
  • The Arewa 24 channel's Dadin Kowa series star had previously appealed to the public financial support months before her passing
  • Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya's tragic demise has sent her family and Kannywood colleagues, including Sarah Aloysius into mourning

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Veteran Nigerian Hausa actress Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya, popularly known as Sabuwa from the drama series Dadin Kowa: Sabon Salo, has passed away.

Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya, Dadin Kowa series, Kannywood, Nigerian actress, Hausa film industry, Sabuwa Dadin Kowa, Ayuba Maigidi, Veteran actress dead, 2026 celebrity deaths
Veteran Nigerian actress Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya, popularly known as Sabuwa in the Dadin Kowa drama series, passes away. Photo source: Sarah Aloysius, Arewa Updates
Source: Facebook

Raliya, the daughter of Bijilanti in the Dadin Kowa program, confirmed the death of Sadiya to the media outlet Arewa Update on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

What happened to Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya remain unknown, with little information publicly shared by her colleagues and family.

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However, according to some reports, she passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, following a battle with severe illness.

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A few months before her demise, the 20-year veteran actress had appeared in a video where she appealed for financial support due to her health issues and high cost of living.

Reports indicate that the burial service for the late Sadiya will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at her residence in the Dan Maliki district, Daura, and Man Danlami's house in Kumbotso local government in Kano State, Nigeria.

Following her demise, the veteran actress's Hausa-language film industry (Kannywood) colleague, TV host, brand influencer, and filmmaker Sarah Aloysius shared a photo and mourned on social media.

She recounted how she loved Sadiya, a woman she claimed reminded her of her late mother.

In her Facebook post, she wrote:

"God has taken the death of Sabuwa, the wife of Ayuba Maigadi, in the program of Dadin Kowa. We are praying for her soul to rest in peace and forgive her shortcomings."
"She was a woman I loved so much because she reminded me of my late mum. That is why she respects me so much. 😭 🥹 May Allah have mercy on her."

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Writer, life coach, and counsellor Zuwairiyyah Adamu Girei also mourned the demise of Sadiya in a Facebook post.

She wrote:

"We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return! God has given Sabuwa, the wife of Ayuba Maigadi of Dadin Kowa, to death yesterday due to the illness she suffered."
"We are praying for her soul to rest in peace. May he forgive her. May Allah make paradise her final abode. Amen to this. Amen."

The Facebook post mourning Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya's demise is below:

The Facebook video of Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya appealing for support amid her struggles before her demise is below:

Who was veteran actress Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya?

Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya was a veteran Nigerian actress in the Kannywood film industry.

She spent over 20 years appearing in various movies before joining the award-winning Dadin Kowa drama series, produced and shown by the Northern Nigeria-based broadcast station Arewa 24.

Umar Ascon, Garwash, Kannywood, Nigerian actor death, Alhaji Lado Mai Barkono, Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, funeral prayers
Veteran Nigerian actor Umar Ascon reportedly dies on Saturday, March 14, 2026, after a prolonged illness. Image credit: DigitalTV
Source: Facebook

In the show, she played the role of Sabuwa, the wife of Malam Ayuba Maigadi and the guardian and mother of Dan Asabe.

Read also

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Sadiya's character was well-known for her patience, wisdom, and family discipline, characteristics that made the viewers love her for a long time.

Hajiya Halimatul Sadiya's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Philip Bitrus commented:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Sadiq Bin Jabir said:

"May Allah forgive her. May she rest in peace. When our time comes, may we die with faith."

Amina Danladi wrote:

"Subhanallah, may her soul rest in peace. Hausa films are mourning the loss of great actors. We send our condolences."

Nigerian actor Umar Ascon passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actor Umar Ascon passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The veteran Kannywood movie star reportedly died following a long battle with illness and left behind a pregnant wife and two children.

Umar Ascon's colleague and filmmaker Abubakar Yahaya Matinko shared details about his last moments before his death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

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