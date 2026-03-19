Nancy filed for divorce after she discovered that her husband had been having an affair with their former housekeeper

The woman found out that her husband's illicit affair had led him to father former housekeeper, despite his initial disdain for her

Ghanaians on social media who read the story, reacted passionately, urging Nancy to claim all shared assets in the divorce

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A woman has filed for a divorce after she found out her husband has a child with their former house help, whom he pretended not to like while she was living with them.

Nancy recounted that she got a young lady, Annette to help in the house when at a time when she had to pick up her children early from school. She added that her husband did not hide his dislike for Annette and even requested that she be sent away.

Lady files for a divorce after her husband cheated with their house help. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Nancy insisted and made Annette stay so she could help. As time went on, everyone in the house loved Annette. However, Nancy said her husband had minimal interaction with Annette, and so she never suspected the two.

In a Facebook post, Nancy said that after staying with them for two years, Annette one day asked to leave. Annette insisted that she needed to pursue her dreams. So, Nancy allowed her to leave.

A year after she left, the lady who recommended Annette to Nancy called to inform her that her former house help had delivered. Nancy said she sent Annette a congratulatory message via WhatsApp.

Afterwards, she decided to check Annette's display picture only to find out it was a photo of her former house help sitting on her bed and wearing her clothes. She saw her husband's toes featured in the picture.

Nancy said she started to investigate the matter and found evidence that showed her husband was the father of Annette's child. She confronted her husband and later reported it to their families.

Nancy said that during a family gathering to settle the matter, her father-in-law suggested that she should take the child so her husband would not go to see the former housekeeper again.

She refused and filed for a divorce. Nancy said she is determined to take all the properties they've built together so her husband is left with nothing.

Netizens condemn cheating husband

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by Single Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Awurama K Sarbah said:

"Men will protest a decision, but then they'll turn around and do the same things they initially disliked. Nancy, dear, take everything, including his boxers, too."

Celsy Ziniel wrote:

"Kaaaiiisshh…….. I love this generation. He must sign the divorce papers oooooo."

Lizzy Ogobueze Otobo said:

"More grease to your elbows, Ma'am. Please collect everything from him, if possible, add his boxers and soccer shoes wai😉."

Kwaku Opare Ofori wrote:

"Moral of the story. When your husband tells you to send the maid away, don't plead your case. Send her away and get a houseboy."

Emmanuel Minta said:

"The truth is you may not like your stepchild now, but your children will do in future. That is why a wise man advised you to adopt your stepchild. Don’t waste your time fighting things that have no lasting effect."

Airykha Eyeris wrote:

"One thing most men are refusing to understand is that the ladies of today are not the same as the ladies back then. Back then, most of our mothers and grandmothers were tolerating these things and even protecting the men and in the end, they still lost, but this generation will leave; we don't entertain some things. Take DL's issue, for instance."

Ama Nana said:

"Eeeeeiii! Hmmm...The question I always ask is if you want to play around, at least have some sense to protect yourself, eh?! All these strange infections and diseases that abound, still some men won't? Ah, well!"

Source: YEN.com.gh