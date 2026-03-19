Tema Crash: Prophetess' Dire Warning to Elder Frank Donkor Resurfaces After Sons' Deaths
- A resurfaced video of prophetess Lady Rev warning Elder Frank Donkor of impending danger has sparked intense reactions online
- The warning, recorded in January, gained attention after his two sons died in a plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026
- Social media users shared varied reactions, with some calling the prophecy genuine and others questioning why action wasn’t taken earlier
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A video of a Ghanaian prophetess issuing a dire warning to Elder Frank Donkor in January, two months before the Tema plane crash, has resurfaced and sparked reactions.
Two sons of the Ghanaian preacher, the founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp, sadly died in a plane crash on Monday, March 16, 2026.
According to reports, the aircraft, registration 9G-ADV, crashed while en route to Accra from Ho.
The victims were initially not identified until March 17, when Okay FM shared a post naming them as Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah, both children of the Hebron Prayer Camp leader.
Footage of Captain Frank and Elijah Donkor at wedding weeks before crash resurfaces, video breaks hearts
“A calm day turned heartbreaking at Tema Community 1 after a two-seater aircraft crash claimed two lives. Among the victims is Captain Frank Donkor, a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother, both sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp,” their post read.
Below is the Facebook post from Okay FM that identifies the victims.
Prophetess warns Elder Donkor
In the aftermath of the tragedy, a video shared by a Ghanaian prophetess known on TikTok as Lady Rev has sparked reactions on social media.
Speaking in the video, which was originally recorded on January 9, Lady Rev warned of trouble ahead for Elder Frank Donkor based on a vision she had.
According to her, God spoke to her in a dream and said he was going to call home many of his powerful prophets this year, specifically naming Elder Frank Donkor.
Odi Ahenkan shares haunting flight experience with Captain Donkor in resurfaced video after Tema crash
Lady Rev said she needed to get the message to the man of God because he was surrounded by danger.
In the wake of the tragedy, the video has sparked conversations, with some Ghanaians praising Lady Rev as a genuine prophet and wondering why she did not get the message to the man of God ahead of time.
The TikTok video with the dire warning for Elder Donkor is below.
Reactions to Prophetess’ Elder Donkor warning
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the dire warning shared by the prophetess targeted at Elder Frank Donkor.
Aqkua Gold said:
"Oh, now his two sons are gone oooo😭😭😭😭."
Feli_gh wrote:
"We still have good ones, glory to God."
Afia Kanzing commented:
"Hmm, I also had a dream about him like that. But God is King, my father, Elder Frank Donkor, will never die in the name of Jesus Christ🙏🙏."
Karma President's doom plane crash prophecy resurfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's doom prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana resurfaced following the Tema tragedy.
New update about Elder Frank Donkor emerges as Hebron Prayer Camp mourns the death of his two sons, video
In a TikTok video reportedly recorded on November 11, 2025, in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash, he warned that another air tragedy was impending.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh