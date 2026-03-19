A resurfaced video of prophetess Lady Rev warning Elder Frank Donkor of impending danger has sparked intense reactions online

The warning, recorded in January, gained attention after his two sons died in a plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026

Social media users shared varied reactions, with some calling the prophecy genuine and others questioning why action wasn’t taken earlier

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A video of a Ghanaian prophetess issuing a dire warning to Elder Frank Donkor in January, two months before the Tema plane crash, has resurfaced and sparked reactions.

Ghanaian prophetess Lady Rev's dire warning to Elder Frank Donkor resurfaces after his sons, Frank Jnr and Elijah's deaths in a plane crash. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor, @ladyrev20/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Two sons of the Ghanaian preacher, the founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp, sadly died in a plane crash on Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to reports, the aircraft, registration 9G-ADV, crashed while en route to Accra from Ho.

The victims were initially not identified until March 17, when Okay FM shared a post naming them as Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah, both children of the Hebron Prayer Camp leader.

“A calm day turned heartbreaking at Tema Community 1 after a two-seater aircraft crash claimed two lives. Among the victims is Captain Frank Donkor, a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother, both sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp,” their post read.

Below is the Facebook post from Okay FM that identifies the victims.

Prophetess warns Elder Donkor

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a video shared by a Ghanaian prophetess known on TikTok as Lady Rev has sparked reactions on social media.

Speaking in the video, which was originally recorded on January 9, Lady Rev warned of trouble ahead for Elder Frank Donkor based on a vision she had.

According to her, God spoke to her in a dream and said he was going to call home many of his powerful prophets this year, specifically naming Elder Frank Donkor.

Lady Rev said she needed to get the message to the man of God because he was surrounded by danger.

In the wake of the tragedy, the video has sparked conversations, with some Ghanaians praising Lady Rev as a genuine prophet and wondering why she did not get the message to the man of God ahead of time.

The TikTok video with the dire warning for Elder Donkor is below.

Reactions to Prophetess’ Elder Donkor warning

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the dire warning shared by the prophetess targeted at Elder Frank Donkor.

Aqkua Gold said:

"Oh, now his two sons are gone oooo😭😭😭😭."

Feli_gh wrote:

"We still have good ones, glory to God."

Afia Kanzing commented:

"Hmm, I also had a dream about him like that. But God is King, my father, Elder Frank Donkor, will never die in the name of Jesus Christ🙏🙏."

Karma President warns about another air disaster in Ghana in the aftermath of the August 6 crash in a resurfaced video after the Tema tragedy. Image credit: KarmaPresident

Source: TikTok

Karma President's doom plane crash prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's doom prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana resurfaced following the Tema tragedy.

In a TikTok video reportedly recorded on November 11, 2025, in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash, he warned that another air tragedy was impending.

Source: YEN.com.gh