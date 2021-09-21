Lionel Messi reportedly ironed out his issues with Mauricio Pochettino after tension during the Lyon game

But the 34-year old will miss his side’s next Ligue 1 game against Metz on Wednesday, September 22

He has a knock on his left knee, with the clash against Manchester City in the Champions League only a week away

Paris Saint Germain superstar Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 clash against Metz on Wednesday, September 22 with a knock on his left knee.

Paris Saint Germain superstar Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 clash against Metz. Photo by John Berry.

Messi courted discussion online on Sunday after he openly expressed his frustration at manager Mauricio Pochettino after the gaffer decided to take him off with the clash against Lyon finely poised at 101.

The Argentine, 34, snubbed Pochettino’s handshake and was clearly distraught at being brought off.

However, RMC Sport reports that Messi and the PSG boss have since ironed out their differences after the misunderstanding.

According to the report, Pochettino’s decision to take off Messi was motivated by the fact that the six-time Ballon d’or winner seemed to be struggling with a nibble on his left knee.

As a precautionary measure, the PSG boss decided not to risk aggravating the injury and Messi was taken off and replaced by Achraf Hakimi.

PSG face a daunting string of fixtures before the international break as they face Metz on Wednesday before a tricky fixture against Montpellier on Saturday, before facing Manchester City in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

With six wins from their opening six Ligue 1 fixtures, Pochettino’s side are looking decent domestically and Messi will possibly need to be rested long enough to be fit for the Manchester City clash.

PSG confirmed Messi’s knock on Tuesday and the club said a further update on the injury would be provided in the next 48 hours.

Since making his move from Barcelona, Messi has had a tough start to life in France.

He has made three appearances for PSG so far, playing a total of 190 minutes, with no goal to show for yet.

In other injury news for PSG, Marco Veratti is back training with the team , while another summer signing – Sergio Ramos - is training individually as he aims to step up his recovery.

PSG falter in first Champions League game

Ahead of the champions league clash against Manchester City, Pochettino will be hoping his attackers are more clinical after a frustrating 1-1 draw in Belgium against Club Brugge.

The Parisians took the lead early on courtesy of Ander Herrera but the goal was cancelled out by Brugge’s Hans Vanaken .

