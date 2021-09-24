The Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mrs. Abiola Marufatu Bawuah, has been named Humanitarian of the Year

Mrs. Abiola Marufatu Bawuah received the honour from the Humanitarian Awards Awards Global (HAG)

Her foundation, Abiola Bawuah Foundation, has provided underprivileged girls who hitherto had no hope of getting an education with quality education

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian professional, Mrs Abiola Marufatu Bawuah, who is the Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has been named the Humanitarian of The Year.

As edwardasare.com reports, she received the honour at the second Annual HAG Awards held over the weekend at Labadi Beach Hotel from the Humanitarian Awards Awards Global (HAG).

It is indicated that the HAG Awards Board this year selected Mrs. Abiola Bawuah as the winner of the category for her progress and impact which has been remarkable over the years.

Abiola Marufatu Bawuah: Ghanaian Woman who Leads UBA West Africa Named Humanitarian of the Year Credit: edwardasare.com

Source: UGC

Marafatu has also inspired many young women, rising through the ranks and breaking gender barriers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She launched the Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF); a non-profit organization poised to positively impact the lives of deprived young girls, which has among other things, provided underprivileged girls who hitherto had no hope of getting an education with quality education.

The Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and honor the extraordinary gifts the world has been blessed with. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals working to achieve the SDGs.

Additionally, philanthropists and NGOs in the area of healthcare were honored, with special recognition for personalities that played vital roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally.

According to Ubaghana.com, Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards) previously named Mrs. Abiola Marufatu Bawuah the Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa as the Woman of the Year at the 5th Annual EMY Africa Awards.

YEN.com.gh previously caught sight of a truly inspiring story of a former table-top groundnut seller who has defied all odds to become a banker.

Mrs. Marufatu Abiola Bawuah is not just a banker, but the Regional CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), caring for six West Africa subsidiaries of the bank.

What makes her story an inspiring one is the fact that she grew up in an impoverished home.

Source: Yen