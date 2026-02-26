Popular Nsein SHS girl Richlove Oduro, who sparked reactions with her take on NSMQ some years ago, has made a recent appearance on social media

This comes after she was spotted on the University of Cape Coast campus, looking all grown and having transformed massively

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on Richlove Oduro’s sudden resurgence online

Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School student who went viral for her controversial remarks in 2024 about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has resurfaced on social media.

The young lady, who took a social media hiatus after her utterances, has caused a stir with her latest look.

Nsein SHS graduate Richlove Oduro transforms massively as she is spotted at UCC.

After more than a year, a new video she posted on her TikTok page shows the massive transformation she had undergone after completing SHS.

Richlove, now a tall young adult, was seen on the University of Cape Coast campus looking cheerful.

Unlike her senior high school days, when she had a low cut, Richlove now had plaited hair.

Richlove Oduro’s rise to fame

Richlove Oduro rose to fame in 2024 after she granted an interview, claiming that her school does not participate in the NSMQ because it is just a show that does not promote academic excellence.

Her comments were received with mixed reactions. While some commended her for her candour, many disagreed with her viewpoints on the impact of the NSMQ.

One man gifted Richlove Oduro a large sum of money for sharing her views on the matter.

Popular Nsein SHS graduate, Richlove Oduro, speaks for the first time after taking a social media hiatus.

Evans Ghartey, a businessman, also donated medical supplies to Nsein SHS after watching Richlove Oduro’s submission.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Richlove Oduro announcing her presence on social media had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to Richlove Oduro's transformation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have expressed joy at seeing Richlove, with some reminiscing about her take on Ghana's educational system.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Congrats, Richlove, you have transformed massively, and since you shot this video at the University of Cape Coast, I am sure you are now a student there. We miss your interesting discourse on Ghana's educational system. Students like you are what this country needs, not the ones who go around beating other students during inter-schools athletics."

Samuel Creates commented:

"You take all the knowledge, come join us?"

Nana Ekuah posted:

"Let’s see the results."

Aaron Eshun asked:

"Hey, where have you been? I don’t see you these days whenever I come to town… ???"

Lord Media had some advice for her:

"Forget them and keep doing your best."

