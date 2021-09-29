Okese1 has been spotted in a trending video dashing out wads of cash to his fans

The musician was seen standing inside his car while showing massive love to the streets

Okese1 took the music industry by storm with the release of his hit song, Na Today

Fast-rising Kumasi-based rapper and entrepreneur, Frank Nanah Afrane, popularly known as Okese1, has shown massive love to his loyal fans on the street.

The Ghanaian musician, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen in a car and decided to show off his massive wealth.

Okese1 who is currently believed to be in Obuasi, was seen throwing wads of cash on the streets to his fans who had come out in their numbers to welcome him to the town.

He was seen standing through the opening of the roof of one of his cars as he made his triumphant entry into Obuasi.

To show his fans that he really appreciated the love they had for him, he gave them a taste of his wealth.

The Na Today hitmaker put his hand into the car and started throwing wads of cash into the air which eventually flooded streets.

This move got his fans to run helter-skelter just to be able to get the chance to pick some of the notes that were falling to the ground.

A huge commotion ensued as bystanders who saw what was happening tried to outdo each other just to grab some of the 'free' cash.

