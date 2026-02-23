Pastor Nana Sei Opoku-Sarkodie announces he will take bank statements before blessing marriages
Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, founder and leader of Potter's City, is sparking discussions online with a bold approach aimed at guiding young couples toward financial responsibility.
His latest initiative has drawn attention for its unusual but practical approach to preparing couples for marriage.
Pastor sets new rule: marriage requires bank statements
In a TikTok video highlighted by YEN.com.gh, Pastor Opoku-Sarkodie announced that he will now require prospective couples to submit their bank statements before he blesses their unions.
This measure is part of a broader effort to ensure that couples “live within their means” and avoid falling into financial strain after the wedding.
The pastor explained that many young couples succumb to social pressures, hosting lavish weddings funded by loans or credit, only to face financial hardships immediately afterwards.
“Sometimes many end up not being able to even afford rent,” he noted, emphasising that preparation is key to sustaining a stable home.
By reviewing bank statements, the pastor believes he can assess the couple’s readiness for the responsibilities of marriage beyond the ceremonial celebrations.
Pastor urges caution before extravagant marriage planning
According to Pastor Opoku-Sarkodie, the initiative is not meant to discourage weddings but to promote prudent financial planning.
Couples are encouraged to evaluate their actual resources and plan celebrations that align with their means.
Social media responses have varied, with some applauding the practical guidance, while others debate whether such financial scrutiny is necessary before a spiritual blessing.
Pastor links financial readiness to marriage success
The Potter's City leader maintains that financial preparedness is inseparable from long-term marital stability.
His approach seeks to prevent young couples from entering marriage under pressure, ensuring that their new homes start on a solid foundation.
As the video circulates widely, it continues to spark discussions about the intersection of faith, financial literacy, and marriage in contemporary society.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh