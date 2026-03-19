The late Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor's friend has broken his silence on the aircraft crash which happened in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026

In a video, Sam Walcott cleared the air over Ghanaians' perception of the late pilot and his colleagues in the aviation sector in the country

Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor's friend also made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians on behalf of the deceased's friends and family members

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Sam Walcott, a Ghanaian pilot and close friend of Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor, one of the victims of the recent aircraft crash in Tema, has responded to some claims that have emerged following the tragic incident.

Late Captain Frank Donkor's friend breaks his silence after his demise in the Tema aircraft crash on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo source: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation had been completed to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the TMA Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Captain Donkor, brother identified as crash victims

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers were the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Captain Frank Donkor's friend addresses claims

In a TikTok video he shared on Thursday, March 18, 2026, Sam Walcott shared how the demise of Captain Frank Donkor had deeply impacted him.

He urged Ghanaians to wait for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to carry out its investigations into the aircraft crash and determine the cause.

Sam dismissed claims and perceptions from some Ghanaians who questioned the expertise of Captain Frank Donkor and other local pilots following the tragic incident.

He detailed the late Captain Donkor's credentials and past flights as a pilot with heavier planes than the aircraft involved in the crash.

He said:

"I have heard some of you say things like Ghanaian pilots are not good, or they are inexperienced. For your information, that pilot, Mr Frank, was very good. He was very experienced."

"He had flown complex and heavier aircraft than the one in which he had the tragic accident. He had a lot of flight hours, meaning he had a lot of flight experience. He was also an instructor."

"He had taught a significant number of students and helped them pass their check ride to attain their pilot's license as well. So he was no rookie."

Sam also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing the graphic images and videos of Captain Donkor and Elijah that surfaced from the crash scene in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Media personality Odi Ahenkan recalls a scary experience flying with Captain Frank Donkor in a resurfaced video after the Tema plane crash. Image credit: @odi.ahenkan, @charitydonkor778/TikTok

Source: Instagram

He noted that the graphic nature of the videos was difficult for the late pilot's friends and family as they mourned their loss.

Sam also assured prospective pilots who had been deterred from pursuing careers in aviation after the aircraft crash about the safety in the field as compared to other modes of transportation.

The TikTok video of late Captain Frank Donkor's friend speaking after the aircraft crash is below:

Captain Donkor's friend's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cyndyjoy commented:

"I pray this gets to a larger audience."

Cassie said:

"Take heart. I don’t know what you’re going through, but I sincerely wish you a stable mental health and peace of mind🥹🥹. My condolences."

Naa Zillion wrote:

"Thanks for sharing. Try to take heart."

Details of Elder Frank Donkor's whereabouts surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that details of Elder Frank Donkor's whereabouts surfaced on Thursday, March 19, 2026, days after the tragic demise of his two sons in the aircraft crash.

Footage of the sad scenes from the premises of the Hebron Prayer Camp near Nsawam also emerged.

A church member of Elder Frank Donkor's religious movement also spoke to the media about the demise of the preacher's sons.

Source: YEN.com.gh