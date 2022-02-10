Jasmyn Adams, a young woman has opened up about gaining admission at Yale University and Cornell

She shared that prior to her offers, she got rejected by three different graduate schools

The lady also added that she called all the schools she did not get in to find out why she did not make the cut and that helped her correct her mistakes

A gorgeous young lady by the name of Jasmyn Adams has recently taken to social media to open up about finally receiving good news after many bad ones.

In a LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jasmyn shared that in 2006, she got her application to three graduate schools rejected but did not give up.

"In 2006, I was rejected by 3 graduate schools," she wrote.

The young woman revealed that instead of sitting down feeling sorry for herself she rather reached out to all three schools and enquired about why her application was rejected.

"Well… I called the schools I was #rejected by and asked for feedback"

After receiving similar feedback from all three schools, she went back to the blackboard and put in efforts to correct all her mistakes.

"They all gave the same advice; increase my GRE score, take some graduate-level biomedical #science classes (since my GPA was only 3.0)️, get some lab #experience in a science #research #lab and that’s exactly what I did"

She applied again in two years time and successfully gained admission to two Ivy League schools; Yale University and Cornell University.

In 2008, I got accepted into 12 graduate schools, including Yale and Cornell.

