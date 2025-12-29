Katakyie, a man previously accused by Osanju’s late mother, Veronica Frimpong, aka Amonu, resurfaced in a viral video, sharing his painful ordeal

He said that the accusation led to his being remanded in police custody for two weeks over just GH₵ 1,000, after which he had cursed the family

Social media users reacted strongly to the video, expressing fright and urging Osanju’s family to engage with Katakyie to put the matter to rest

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video of a man identified as Katakyie has resurfaced, causing reactions on social media after the deaths of the TikToker Osanju and his parents.

Man allegedly accused by Osanju’s mother details prison sentence and alleged curse on the family. Image credit: Osanju

Source: TikTok

A video, posted by TikTok blogger Koforidua Flowers, was supposedly made around the time Osanju’s mother, Veronica Frimpong, also known as Amonu, died.

The video has gone viral, leading people to suggest that the late content creator's family should talk to Katakyie to resolve the issue.

In the video, Katakyie stated that Amonu had wrongly accused him in court.

He stated, "If someone hasn’t wronged me, I wouldn’t accuse them if they’re innocent."

Katakyie shares painful experience involving Osanju's mother

He claimed Amonu’s charge caused him to be held in police custody for two weeks, all because of an issue involving only GH₵ 1,000.

Katakyie described the experience as 'very painful'.

The timing of the video, after the sad deaths of Osanju, his mother, and, recently, his father, has made the situation more delicate.

The death of the father, Agya K, has reduced immediate family members to just Osanju's sister, Abena Boatemaa.

Some netizens have described the series of events as odd, fuelling speculation about a possible curse placed on the family.

Currently, Osanju’s family has not responded publicly to Katakyie’s statements.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Katakyie's video on Osanju's mother

The resurfacing of this video has led to varied reactions online.

The video is still being shared, sparking discussions about unresolved issues and how past conflicts can resurface even after people have passed away.

Check out some comments on TikTok below:

FirstGerl Aj commented:

"People talk like they are God, God even forgive us."

Paa 7 commented:

"Katakyie, I can feel your pain, but please forgive them."

Pidoz commented:

"Bro, I’m a man of Go,d and I can understand your plight, but forgive okay sometimes time is always the greatest judge 🤔🤔."

Stella1234 commented:

"Please, please for give I don't know what u went through. It's very bad, please."

Mr. broni commented:

"That’s all, sometimes it pains ✌👍."

Osanju's elder sister, Abena Boatemaa, cries uncontrollably after her father, Agya K's demise. Photo credit: @gossips24tv/IG & Osanju/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Osanju's sister reacts to Agya K's death

YEN.com.gh also reported that the eldest sibling of the late TikToker Osanju could not control her tears when media personnel visited their home a day after their father passed away.

Agya K died about three months after his popular TikToker son, Osanju Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, passed away, leaving the Ghanaian online community in deep grief.

Abena Boatemaa confirmed that Agya K died on Saturday, December 28, 2025, in the evening, having complained of ill health and being unable to walk in the final moments of his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh