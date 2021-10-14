A Nigerian lady has walked down the aisle with a photographer she had accosted at her friend's birthday celebration party

At the birthday party in 2016, the newly wedded lady had offered to do the cooking when her would-be husband arrived with her friend's elder brother

One thing led to another and what had started as a photoshoot led to friendship and eventually marriage

A Nigerian lady is off the singles' market as she recently got married to a man she met at her friend's birthday party back in 2016.

The lady stated that she had volunteered to do the cooking for the occasion as a result of her love for preparing meals.

The two had met at a birthday party in 2016 Photo Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: UGC

While she was setting the table at the occasion, after doing the cooking, her friend's elder brother Bashara arrived at the place with a photographer.

Their first interaction was for a photoshoot

She was said to have had a photoshoot. As a way to help her reach him to get the photos, the photographer had given the lady his business card.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the photoshoot session, the two progressed into being best friends before finally sealing their blossomed relationship with a marriage.

Their beautiful wedding photoshoot was shared on Instagram by Bella Naija Weddings and stirred massive reactions.

Social media users gush

@bukz_empire stated:

"Wahala for who doesn't know how to cook o."

@foodtray_abuja remarked:

"If you can't cook, you can try photography got me."

@abigailelinam_dali wrote:

"Awwww my coursemate congratulations gal wish you a happy married life."

@yhucee_hairs commented:

"It’s the moral of the story for me….beautiful couple❤️"

@akosua_boafoa opined:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️ . Thanks for the advice, I am going to cook at my friend’s birthday party in November. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Inkoom."

Nigerian lady marries her secondary school classmate after 17 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had married her secondary school classmate after 17 years.

The excited lady took to her Instagram page to share photos of their secondary school graduation photos in 2004 side by side with their 2021 wedding pictures.

According to the lady, she and her lover have been friends for the past 17 years and only dated for a little more than a year before sealing it with marriage in 2021.

Remarking on their 2004 high school graduation photos, the newest bride in town said the photographer had placed them at the centre flanked by their colleagues due to their small height in comparison with their classmates.

Source: Yen.com.gh