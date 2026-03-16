Billionaire Kevin Okyere captured hearts online with a vibrant Amapiano dance video, showing a lively and relatable side beyond his corporate empire

The video highlighted Okyere’s effortless mastery of trending youthful dance moves, proving that even top business moguls can stay in tune with pop culture

Media personality Ship Dealer recounted his once-in-a-lifetime meeting with billionaire Kevin Okyere, enjoying a private jet and glimpsing the multimillionaire lifestyle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian billionaire Kevin Okyere, founder and CEO of the multi-million-dollar oil company Springfield Energy, has captured public attention with a video showing him dancing to an Amapiano track.

Billionaire Kevin Okyere captivates fans with a viral Amapiano dance video, revealing his relatable side. Image credit: kevinokyereofficial, brahadams/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video has sparked widespread conversation online, highlighting a lighter and more relatable side of the prominent businessman.

Spotted at a recent event, Okyere showcased calm yet impressive dance moves, prompting many to comment on his ability to effortlessly keep up with current TikTok and social media trends.

Observers noted that despite his demanding business schedule, he finds time to engage with popular culture and share moments of personal enjoyment with the public.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Kevin Okyere’s dance video sparks reactions online

The video has quickly circulated across social media platforms, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts and reactions.

Several commenters also stressed the contrast between his high-powered corporate role and his ability to participate in contemporary entertainment trends, noting it as a refreshing display of versatility and relatability.

Kevin Okyere’s performance has further fueled discussions about the influence of Ghanaian business leaders on social media, illustrating how public figures can connect with audiences beyond their professional achievements.

Brahadams wrote:

"They say rich people can’t dance, but Ghanaian billionaire Kevin Okyere just shattered that stereotype with some Gen Z moves at last night’s event. Clearly, he’s been keeping up with TikTok trends!"

yung__wurld wrote:

"That girl low key needs your digits 😂😂😂😂😂🤭🤭🤭."

joy_cee_lifestyle commented:

"Good to see Handsome men from Ghana🙂."

Ship Dealer and Kevin Okyere lounging in a private jet. Photo source: TheShipDealerOliverKhanOfficial, OliverKhan

Source: Facebook

Ship Dealer meets Kevin Okyere

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer recently shared his experience after meeting multimillionaire businessman Kevin Okyere.

The businessman is the founder of Springfield Energy and owns several other assets, including his recently announced oceanfront property, reportedly the size of New York City.

According to Ship Dealer, known for his humorous, made-up stories, he was set to meet Kevin Okyere on a private jet he claimed as his own.

Ship Dealer bragged as he described the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the luxurious jet lifestyle.

In a Facebook video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Okyere joined Ship Dealer, who was enjoying time in his lounge.

The oil industry mogul sat with him and joined in the fun, thanking Ship Dealer for inviting him onto the jet. Ship Dealer used the moment to tease his radio colleagues, including Pure FM show host Bright Kankam Boadu, who has yet to experience such a privileged lifestyle.

Kevin Okyere, allegedly arrested in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Okyere, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Springfield Group, has allegedly been arrested in Dubai.

According to a Ghanaian lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the respected CEO was arrested in connection with disputes around the defrauding of investors. This comes after a court in the United Kingdom threatened to arrest him in August 2025.

At the time, the UK court indicated that it would issue an arrest warrant for Okyere if he failed to appear in person on September 3, 2025, to answer criminal charges of fraud.

Source: YEN.com.gh