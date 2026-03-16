Ghanaian socialite Avraham Ben Moshe has publicly pushed back against spiritual leader Ajagurajah, asserting his own authority and dismissing the prophet’s influence

Avraham challenged Ajagurajah to heal his reportedly ailing son if he truly possesses the powers he claims, questioning the prophet’s spiritual claims

Karma President warned Ajagurajah against targeting others with curses, stressing that impatience and intimidation could backfire on the spiritual leader

Ghanaian socialite Avraham Ben Moshe has publicly responded to Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, founder of the Ajagurajah Movement and popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, following an alleged attack on his children.

Avraham Ben Moshe confronts Prophet Ajagurajah over alleged threats to his family. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook, Zionfelix studio/YouTube

Source: UGC

In a YouTube video shared on his Common Sense Family Authentic channel, Avraham claimed that Prophet Ajagurajah threatened him and his family after he made comments about the religious leader.

Avraham, asserting his own spiritual authority, stated;

“I am more spiritual than Ajagurajah.”

He challenged the prophet’s influence, adding that if Ajagurajah truly possessed the power he claims, he would have been able to heal his reportedly ailing son.

He further warned that he would not be intimidated, emphasising that Ajagurajah has no real power over him or his family.

The video, which has since circulated widely on social media platforms, has sparked discussions among Ghanaians about spiritual authority, accountability, and public conduct.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Karma President jabs Ajagurajah

In a related TikTok video, Karma President has also criticised the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, for constantly cursing his critics on social media.

On Monday, March 9, 2026, Ajagurajah triggered the attention of many after he cursed a TikTok star named Sabato for making derogatory remarks about him.

In a video that has since gone viral, the movement leader is seen in his usual black long attire, holding a bottle of schnapps, calling on his self-acclaimed angels and pouring libation to invoke their wrath against the aforementioned content creator.

Apparently, this is not the first time the spiritual leader has found himself in such a situation; he once cursed the content creator, Young Don, for insulting him.

The action of Ajagurajah has angered Karma President, who has blasted him, sending a strong warning to him.

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah curses TikToker Glogee after she claims he has no power. Image credit: Glogee, Ajagurajah

Source: TikTok

Karma President also cautioned in a TikTok video that Ajagurajah’s impatience could have serious health repercussions.

According to him, the movement leader always wants to prove that he is powerful, but he should know best that working with humans would mean some might offend him.

Karma President, who once exposed Ajaguraja for intimidating Ghanaian youths with curses, claimed there was no need for the Universal Spiritual Outreach leader to go that path with the TikToker Sabato, as he warned him of the consequences of his actions.

“You always want to create spirits, but what you do not know is spirits are not created. What would you gain from cursing Sabato? If you do not take care, you will go mad. From what I see in the spiritual realm, you might end up like the Ghanaian man of God Dito Dito,” he said.

“Focus on helping your followers and stop scaring the youth with your curses. All the saint books you are reading would not help you. You should note that not everyone you have encountered is powerless,” he added.

Ajagurajah curses TikToker Glogee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah rained heavy curses on a popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Glogee, during a live session on the social media platform.

The spiritual leader extended the invocation to her family, friends and children, sparking a stir.

The spiritual leader accused the content creator of disrespecting and using derogatory statements about him, saying she crossed the line.

Source: YEN.com.gh