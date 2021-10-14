Some househelps have moved from being tenants to becoming their own landlords without lifting a finger.

They simply achieved this by their dedicated services that didn't go unnoticed and were rewarded handsomely.

Their bosses were so impressed with their commitment to work that they had to find ways to surprise them in one way or another.

YEN.com.gh highlights in this article 5 house helps who have been treated by either people or their bosses to surprising gifts as houses for jobs well executed.

1. Househelp gifted new house and an all-expense-paid trip to Mexico

A single mother of three Cara Simmons who worked as a househelp in the US tops this list as she was treated to a surprise that can best be described as the mother of all surprises.

Goal Cast reports that Simmons was gifted a refurbished house and an all-expense-paid trip to Mexico.

This is a reward for her dedicated years of service. It is said that Simmons put her work first even at times to the detriment of her health.

2. Househelp gets a 4-bedroom apartment

For rendering passionate services spanning a period of two decades, a housemaid identified as Rosa was gifted a 4-bedroom apartment in New York.

Rosa's gift was handed to her by a wealthy family who had cursory taken note of her efforts.

The lady was overwhelmed with emotions upon learning of the gift.

3. Housemaid gets surprise birthday party

Quite an uncommon practice, a Nigerian lady took out time to organize a surprise birthday party for her housemaid.

The party was said to have been organized with help from a surprise company. The surprised maid received several gifts as well.

4. Female boss gifts two of her housekeepers' new phones

A female boss surprised two of her housekeepers with new phones.

The housekeepers who weren't expecting the gift hugged their madam in appreciation.

Their reaction upon receiving the gifts showed that there existed a somewhat mother-daughter relationship between them all.

Woman throws surprise birthday party for her housegirl's son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman had thrown a colourful surprise party for her househelp's son.

On her Facebook page, the woman identified as Mwaura said she had made her act of kindness public to encourage others to do the same.

She wrote:

"Today my house managers son Glenn was turning 4yrs. The same way I treat my children for a birthday, I had to treat him too. He's not an exception before my eyes, he's not a son of a maid, but a son of a woman like me..."

