American streamer, IShowSpeed, expressed his desire to return to Ghana after his viral African tour

IShowSpeed made this known when he watched a video of President Mahama's remarks about his visit

Ghanaians on social media who watched the streamer's video shared their thought in the comments section

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, said he would come back to Ghana weeks after his livestream tour in Africa ended.

The YouTuber watched several videos on happenings after his African tour, especially his visit to Ghana.

IShowSpeed expresses his desire to return to Ghana after his African tour ended. Photo credit: Abeiku Santana

Source: Facebook

In one video, IShowSpeed watched and reacted to a video where President John Dramani Mahama was talking about his tour in Ghana.

The streamer was excited that the President mentioned him and spoke about the massage he enjoyed at the Hamamat Shea butter museum. The President expressed optimism that IShowSpeed would return to Ghana, considering how he enjoyed the massage.

Reacting to President Mahama's comment, IShowSpeed indicated that he would visit Ghana again. In a separate video on TikTok he stated again that he wanted to return to Ghana.

"I need to go back to Ghana," he said.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens comment on IShowSpeed's love for Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @IShowSpeedHQ on X. Read them below:

@rapturemaurice said:

"I'm from Nigeria, but I can tell from the bottom of my heart that Ghana is the most peaceful country in the whole of Africa."

@xoesedd wrote:

"😂. Kofi Speed, Ghana, is forever your home."

@ArkoGodfred said:

"Berimah Kofi Akuffo, Ghana, is your home. Come anytime."

@King_Asasasraku wrote:

"You showed the world humility is a transaction. And Ghana is a spiritual land. God himself lives in Ghana."

@thebobby28 said:

"The motherland 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭. The most hospitable country in the world 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

@AirtimeStudioss wrote:

"Yh he should definitely come back because there are a lot of places for him to experience in Ghana 🇬🇭."

@KwabenaOwu64792 said:

"Herh! Chale social media 😅. Thank whoever brought about the idea to have such a thing."

@larrygilbertttt wrote:

"Speed loved Africa for who we are, but Ghana has made him theirs, and it’s beautiful 🇬🇭 ❤️ 🫂."

@bloggersmpost said:

"They got speed with that massage for real, and not only him, man. I believe many people would have booked to go to Ghana and try it out."

@TrendyTalk4X wrote:

"Let him go, we all knew he enjoyed the massage 😂😂😂."

@nancybrewgh said:

"Ghana has a cool president. Speed looks stunned."

Source: YEN.com.gh