A young Ghanaian lady, Maame Efua, claimed she rejected advances from Russian Vyacheslav Trahov at the Accra Mall

She narrated that Vyacheslav Trahov was persistent, but she was not interested in him and so did not encourage it

Social media users who watched her share the encounter thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A young Ghanaian lady who claimed she was approached by Vyacheslav Trahov shared her experience and asked that Ghanaian men contribute to reward her for ignoring the Russian.

The lady, who is called Maame Efua and operates a cloth shop in Tudu, Greater Accra, said she met Vyacheslav Trahov at the Accra Mall, where he met many of the ladies in the videos he shared.

Maame Efua, a Ghanaian lady, speaks on her encounter with Yaytseslav.

In a video online, the young lady said she went to the Accra Mall after work to buy ice cream. She recounted that she met the Russian when she was leaving the mall. He approached Maame Efua and asked to speak to her.

"I told him to go ahead. Then he asked me for my number. I refused to give him my phone number and walked away. He followed me and said he had met other Ghanaian ladies who were more accommodating than me. I still ignored him."

Maame Efua said that at one point, Vyacheslav Trahov told her that he wanted to show her where he lives, so she could trust him.

"I walked away again, and then he followed me again. He told me to follow him, and then I asked where. The man said he wanted to show me where he lives in Spintex so I could trust him and give him my number. I dislike pressure, and so at that point, he was annoying me. So I told him again that I was not interested."

Maame Efua said she was waiting for a ride she had ordered. Immediately the ride came, she sat in the car and asked the driver to move. She stated that Vyacheslav Trahov followed her to the car and kept insisting on her number.

According to the lady, even the driver who picked her up queried her for not being nice to a white man.

Netizens commend lady for ignoring Russian man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared online. Read them below:

Maahme Ammuh Pokuwaah said:

"If you've ever worked in the mall, you'll know these guys. Na the Lebanese fo) nso errr. They will follow you and give you pressure."

Nana Amankwah Boadu Excel wrote:

"Funnily, I was walking with two colleagues from work, when we got to the Accra mall area, we saw this guy, and he smiled and winked at our female colleague, who just ignored him, and we laughed it off. So I chanced on a video of him today on TikTok, and he wore the same lemon yellow shirt and his blue watch( which I can’t forget, because we made fun of it). Sɛ woyɛ kohwenii paa."

Samuel Nugent said:

"They are explaining themselves before we see any picture or video."

Okyemanba Kwame Ofosu wrote:

"I know this lady. I'm her customer at a shop in Tudu, Aflao station. I'm glad she survived this Russian attack....hmmm."

Kweku Aaron said:

"Huraaaay, one lady has succeeded in fighting off the Russian attack on ladies."

Baba Munir Gyenko Jnr wrote:

"She should wait for us to hear the guy’s side of the story."

Nana Yaa Verdicta I said:

"Wayɛ lucky. Anka by now your face dey notice board."

