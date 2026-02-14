Ghanaian socialite turned musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall or Mona 4Reall, celebrated her Valentine's Day in grand style on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

2026 Valentine’s Day: Hajia4Reall Flaunts Sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Expensive Fashion Items

Since her release from a US-based prison in May 2025 and subsequent deportation to Ghana, Hajia4Reall has returned to making music and taking over the trends with her extravagant lifestyle on social media.

Hajia4Reall flaunts Rolls-Royce, gifts on Valentine's Day

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Hajia4Reall took to her official Instagram page to give her numerous fans a glimpse of her big Valentine's Day celebration.

In a video she shared, the Boujee Mood hitmaker looked gorgeous with heavy makeup as she posed for the camera.

Hajia4Reall wore a hot red dress from renowned fashion designer Kimberly Larrianna, which showed her cleavage and curvaceous figure.

The socialite beamed with excitement as she flaunted the interior and exterior of a sleek black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badger on the premises of her big mansion while performing her Boujee Mood song.

Hajia4Reall also displayed several shopping bags filled with fashion items from high-end luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Chanel, which she appeared to have received as a Valentine's Day gift.

The video also showed several bouquets and other vehicles belonging to the socialite parked on the premises as she celebrated the special day dedicated to couples worldwide.

The Instagram video of Hajia4Reall flaunting the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the expensive fashion items on Valentine's Day is below:

