Former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, has been reported dead.

The family of the late Ghanaian politician confirmed this during a visit to Parliament on Wednesday, February 12, 2026.

Led by the current MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, who acted on behalf of the MP for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante, the family informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, of the late Dr Yeboah’s passing.

A brief profile of Dr Brempong Yeboah

The late Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah served the people of Atiwa West as MP for two terms between 2001 and 2009.

During this period, he was appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to serve as Ghana’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.

Born on May 5, 1954, Dr Yeboah hailed from a small town in Atiwa West in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Before venturing into politics in the 1990s, he was a renowned academic scholar and entomologist by profession.

He served as a senior lecturer in entomology at the Crop Science Department of the then Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ghana between 1989 and 2000.

During the 2000 election, he contested the Atiwa West parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He polled 18,689 votes out of the 27,959 valid votes cast, representing 66.80 per cent.

Based on his stellar performance as MP and deputy minister, the people of Atiwa West re-elected him in the 2006 elections, polling 25,468 votes out of the 34,314 valid votes cast, representing 74.20 per cent.

However, in the 2008 election, Dr Yeboah was defeated by Kwasi Annoh Ankamah in the NPP parliamentary primary.

Netizens extend condolences to Dr Yeboah's family

Some netizens who chanced on photos of the visit by the late Dr Yeboah’s family to Parliament thronged the comment section to extend their condolences.

@Kobla Kudoto said:

"A perfect gentleman. Never partisan. Put Ghana first. He served as deputy Works and Housing Minister. I used to cover his assignments."

@Kobla Kudoto also said:

"May his gentle soul rest well."

@Mohammed Awal Suleiman commented:

"God bless Mr speaker."

