Ghanaian economist, Dr Victoria Kwakwa, has been appointed World Bank’s Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Ghanaian economist, Dr Victoria Kwakwa. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dr Kwakwa, who was appointed on July 1, 2022, is also a development expert with over 30 years of experience, according to her profile on the World Bank website.

She leads the Bank’s engagement with 26 countries and oversees a $58 billion portfolio of 313 operations. Dr Kwakwa also heads an extensive programme of cutting-edge analytic work, technical assistance, and policy advice.

She holds a master’s degree and PhD in economics from Queen’s University, Ontario, Canada. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and statistics from the University of Ghana, Legon.

“At the core of Ms. Kwakwa’s vision is a stable, integrated and resilient region with dynamic economies and prosperous societies in which all citizens, notably women, children and youth enjoy equality of opportunity,” says the World Bank.

Under her leadership, the World Bank is providing vital support to countries as they face complex, multifaceted challenges, including the COVID-19 crisis, climate shocks, food- and energy-fueled inflation and rising debt levels.

Before her appointment, Dr. Kwakwa served as the Vice President for Corporate Strategic Initiatives. In this role, she worked closely with the World Bank Managing Director of Operations and other operational and corporate units to select high priority initiatives to enhance the World Bank’s operational delivery and impact.

She also served as the Vice President for East Asia Pacific from April 2016 to August 2021, where she led the Bank’s engagement with 23 diverse clients ranging from countries on the cusp of high income, established middle income, to lower middle-income countries.

In addition to her work in the East Asia and Pacific region, Dr. Kwakwa has extensive work experience in Africa, including in Nigeria where she led the Bank’s economic work between 2001 and 2006. She was also Country Manager for Rwanda from 2007 to 2009.

Dr. Kwakwa brings to this role a deep knowledge of Bank Group operations, and strong experience working on issues related to debt and macroeconomic resilience, reforms for economic competitiveness and growth, and fiscal decentralization. In addition, she has a track record of putting people at the center of her work, listening to beneficiaries and striving for good outcomes for her clients and their citizens.

