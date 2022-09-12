In line with their Camon series flagship, Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has birthed its first CAMission campaign in Ghana tagged #TECNOCAMissionGhana. Submission of campaign Entries begun on September 3rd, 2022 and will continue until September 23rd, 2022 when submissions will be closed. Cash prizes, Camon 19 smartphones and amazing gifs are up for grabs as well as a feature in the prestigious year TECNO Photo book.

Tecno Launches Camission Ghana With Cash Prizes And Camon 19 Series Up For Grabs

Source: UGC

CAMissionGhana is intended to increase conversations around the participation of young talents in smartphone photography, as well as unlocking limitless smartphone camera possibilities whilst putting the impressive camera qualities of the Camon series to test.

Let’s pump the breaks a little, and tell a short background story.

TECNO’s Camon series flagship is renowned for being camera-centric. The Camon phones are made to help users lock down colorful memories. But beyond that, they are great tools to photography lovers in the fast-growing world of smartphone photography. TECNO is calling on creatives to come forward and showcase their diverse creative skills in photography; be it in fashion, nature, sceneries, portraits, lifestyle and urban life that stands out.

Award-winning photographers, Alex Tackie and Richard Kofi Koomson (Legendary Kofi) are on board as the official judges of the campaign to give shortlisted creatives a chance to learn more about smartphone photography and endless camera prowess. Twenty (20) top participants will then be shotlisted and actively contest for the grand prizes. Successful participants will be invited to an exciting offline activity courtesy of the CAMON 19 series.

To qualify, Participants will have to adhere to some rules. Rule number one; You have to post/share at least 5 creative images. Rule number Two; Tag @TECNOMobileGhana and use hashtags #TECNOCAMissionGhana and #OwnTheSpotlightThruLens. Ultimate winners will be chosen by the judges based on originality and most importantly creativity.

Evidently, TECNO does not only create outstanding smartphones, but also gives the platform for talents to express their skills and live their wildest dreams capturing memories they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.

Follow @TECNOMobileGhana on all social media, join the campaign and you could be part of the lucky winners.

(Sponsored)

Source: YEN.com.gh