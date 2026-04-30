Julián Álvarez continues to enhance his reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers with his latest goal for Atlético Madrid

Although his strike did not secure victory against Arsenal in the Champions League, it saw him break a record previously held by Lionel Messi

Álvarez will now be eager to play a decisive role in the return leg in north London as Atlético chase a place in the final in Budapest

Julián Álvarez has written his name into UEFA Champions League history, becoming the fastest Argentine to reach 25 goals in the history of the competition.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during Atlético Madrid's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their semi-final first leg on April 29.

Julian Álvarez overtakes Lionel Messi to become the fastest Argentine player to reach 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League. Photos by Europa Press Sports and Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Álvarez converted from the penalty spot to cancel out Viktor Gyökeres' opener in a match filled with tension and controversy at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Watch Álvarez's record-breaking goal, as shared on X:

The match itself was not short on drama. A late incident involving Eberechi Eze nearly handed Arsenal another penalty, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

Alvarez breaks Messi, Aguero Champions League records

Away from the late penalty drama, Álvarez's strike in Europe's premier club competition means he now boasts 25 goals in just 41 games.

That puts him ahead of Lionel Messi, who needed 42 matches, and Sergio Agüero, who got there in 48, according to UEFA.

It is another sign of his growing influence at the top level. Beyond the milestone, the goal also kept Atlético’s hopes of lifting their first Champions League title alive.

Meanwhile, data from Stat Muse shows that Álvarez now sits among the top Argentine scorers in the competition.

Messi leads the chart with 129 goals, followed by Alfredo Di Stéfano, while Aguero ranks third with 41.

Álvarez is level on 25 goals with Lautaro Martínez, but has reached that number in far fewer games.

Julian Alvarez's strike against Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final clash keeps Atlético Madrid's hopes of reaching the Champions League final alive. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Simeone gives Alvarez update ahead of 2nd leg

While he etched his name in the sands of time, Álvarez's night also ended with a slight injury scare after he appeared to hurt his ankle in a challenge with Eze.

He was taken off with just over 10 minutes left and looked uncomfortable as he left the pitch.

However, Diego Simeone moved quickly to calm fears after the game. He told the media, as quoted by Goal:

"Well, knowing them, they’ll definitely be there on Tuesday," the Atleti boss told reporters when asked about his mounting injury list.

"I don’t think there will be anyone that will not be playing on Tuesday."

With the second leg set for May 5 at the Emirates Stadium, all eyes will be on Álvarez to see if he can build on his record-breaking form and push Atlético to their first final since 2016.

Why Atlético fans threw toilet paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atletico fans created a striking atmosphere by throwing toilet paper rolls onto the pitch as a show of support.

The display, driven by the club’s ultras group Frente Atlético and inspired by Argentine football culture, was aimed at lifting the home side.

Source: YEN.com.gh