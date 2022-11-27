Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project in Bolgatanga

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project, a multi-country development project in Bolgatanga.

The $450 million multi-country SOCO credit facility was secured by the Governments of Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin from the World Bank.

It aims to improve facilities and security in the northern sectors and border towns of the four West African nations amid emerging extremism in the West African sub-region.

Ghana secures $150m of the $450m

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Bolgatanga on Friday, November 25, the vice-president disclosed that out of the total amount of $450m, the Government of Ghana secured US $150 million to implement the project in 48 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) in six regions of the country, said the Presidency.

He described the project as ''a very important and timely intervention aimed at addressing some key emerging and recurring challenges in the northern part of Ghana''.

Beneficiary MMDAs

Northern – 8 district assemblies

North East – 6 district assemblies

Upper East – 15 district assemblies

Upper West –11 district assemblies

Savannah – 4 district assemblies

Oti – 4 district assemblies

