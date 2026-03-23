Leonid Radvinsky has reportedly died at 43 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from OnlyFans

The billionaire entrepreneur was known for growing the platform into a global powerhouse after acquiring it in 2018

He is survived by his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, and their four children, as tributes highlight his philanthropy and business legacy

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The owner of popular adult subscription site OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky, has reportedly died at the age of 43, throwing a sharp spotlight on his wife, kids, and career.

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky reportedly dies at the age of 43 on March 23, 2026. Image credit: @leonidradvinsky

Source: Instagram

A statement from OnlyFans, the company which Radvinsky purchased in 2018, confirmed the development, noting that he passed after a battle with cancer on Monday, March 23, 2026.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," a statement first reported by PEOPLE Magazine said.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

According to reports, the billionaire CEO reportedly donated massive amounts to organisations engaged in cancer research in recent years amid his battle with the ailment.

He and his wife were major supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research, which was announced at a gastrointestinal research foundation gala in 2024. PEOPLE added that he donated to other causes, including Ukraine relief efforts, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, and an animal-welfare organisation.

Leonid Radvinsky’s wife, children, and career

Leonid Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American businessman known primarily as the owner of OnlyFans. He was born in Odesa in the Ukraine, but raised in Chicago, and attended Northwestern University, where he studied economics and graduated in 2002. His family reportedly moved to the United States when he was a child.

He reportedly made his early money in internet businesses and founded an adult free-cam company before acquiring OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International, from its founders Tim and Guy Stokely in 2018.

The company boomed massively under his leadership, generating $1.4bn in revenue from more than £7bn transactions in 2024, according to the BBC. OnlyFans reportedly keeps 20% of all revenue generated by its more than 4.6 million creators.

As of October 2025, Radvinsky has a net worth of $7.8bn according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire rankings.

He was married to Katie Chudnovsky, a lawyer by trade, and the couple reportedly have four children, according to the Hindustan Times.

Radvinsky also operated the venture capital fund Leo, an angel investor which largely focused on investments in tech companies, including the social networking and microblogging service, Pleroma, and the Elixir programming language. He was reportedly considering a sale of a majority stake in OnlyFans at a $5billion valution before his tragic death.

Leonid Radvinsky purchases OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International, from founders Tim and Guy Stokely in 2018. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire mogul Leonardo Del Vecchio dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy's second-richest man and eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio died at age 87.

Del Vecchio's company EssilorLuxottica was described as an "optical empire" that saw him buy up major brands like Ray-Ban, Persol and Oakley.

He died after spending weeks receiving intensive care treatment at Milan's San Raffaele hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh