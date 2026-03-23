Business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye plans to distribute free cars on his 2027 birthday

Quaye previously gifted 1,000 gold tablets during a live birthday event to mark his 2026 celebration

The businessman also expressed a desire to offer spontaneous giveaways outside of his birthday celebrations

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Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has disclosed that he may distribute free cars on his birthday in 2027.

During his 41st birthday live session on March 21, 2026, Quaye, who doubles as the President and Founder of RNAQ Holdings, gifted 1,000 followers gold tablets through 10 live draws.

Business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye plans to distribute free cars on his birthday in 2027. Credit: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Source: Twitter

The exercise was conducted with support from the National Lottery Authority to ensure transparency and fairness.

The gold distribution will range from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

Quaye also said he may not even wait for his birthday for giveaways.

"For those of you who are not winning today, don't worry. I have had very great feedback from this exercise and I'm highly motivated and inspired. Going forward, I'm not going to wait for my birthdays before I give."

"The next time, I could be sharing cars, cash or other items. It depends on the moment but I want to keep giving."

How did Quaye mark his birthday?

Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, celebrated his 41st birthday and shared photos of himself dressed like a traditional ruler.

In the first photos he shared a day before his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he was grateful that he got to celebrate another year.

In the pre-birthday photos shared on Facebook, Quaye was dressed in an all-white attire, symbolic of Ga traditional leaders. The Bills founder is a Ga who claims to have been raised in Korle-Gono in the Greater Accra Region.

Controversy after RNAQ's 40th birthday

In March 2025, the Financial Intelligence Centre froze some accounts believed to be linked to Quaye amid tax evasion concerns.

The frozen accounts included Bills Micro-Credit, Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit, with the account of Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, Chief Executive Officer of Bills, also frozen.

This came after Quaye held a grand party to celebrate his 40th birthday on March 22. The lavish birthday celebration took place at the Independence Square.

The party featured high-profile guests and celebrities ranging from the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to Nigerian singer Davido.

Quaye's business partners surprised him with three new luxury cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, a Lexus LX 600, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G 63 AMG) at the birthday celebration.

Accounts of Bills Micro-Credit are also free from government scrutiny after Richard Quaye was cleared by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Source: Facebook

Quaye cleared by FIC and money unfrozen

YEN.com.gh reported that the Financial Intelligence Centre cleared Quaye after his accounts were frozen.

The centre said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing following detailed investigations into his financial transactions.

He was facing accusations of financial irregularities.

Source: YEN.com.gh