This came after a white man, widely known as Yaytseslav, sparked outrage with numerous controversial videos about his alleged encounters with Ghanaian women

The new clips have sparked massive reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their views

Another Russian man by the name Alex Ananasik has caught the attention of Africans after his alleged controversial videos with Kenyan women went viral, amid that of Vladislov Lyulkov, also known as Yaytseslav's saga with Ghanaian ladies.

According to a report by Prime Media News and confirmed by the Kenya blog Bana News TV, Alex is believed to have employed the same tactics as Yaytseslav. He reportedly went around Malls flirting with Kenyan women while he recorded the act.

Afterwards, he uploaded his private moments with these ladies on his “OnlyFans”, reportedly turning the videos into monetised content.

In one of the clips that has gone viral, Alex Ananasik is seen with two beautiful women entering a room believed to be his apartment.

The new Russian man's escapades with the Kenyan women have sparked outrage on social media as users reacted massively.

Reactions to Ananasik's escapades with Kenyan women

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Oscar Wanga wrote:

“Kenyan men are busy in Russia fighting, while the Russians are coming to Kenya to spend lovely moments with their wives and mothers. This is very sad indeed.”

Monaghan wrote:

“The government has to be strict on those wanting to come to Kenya. They have to be tested.”

Sir Newton wrote:

“What happens to Kenyan ladies the moment they see those white guys?”

Komaho wrote:

"I'm searching for my ex-girlfriend in the leaks nataka revenge. I know she will surely be part of it because that lady is something else. Hmm."

Cynthia Bailey wrote:

"Let their husbands know the kind of women they got l married to. The guy is not wrong; he didn't hold a gun to any of them or force them. I really feel pity for their partners. This should be a lesson to other women out there. Next time, they will avoid strangers."

Semon Ross wrote:

"My ladies let us know our wealth ok. This is a lesson tho."

Schlawg wrote:

“This is not new to Kenya; this has been going on for years, it's a whole other industry on its own.”

Smith Nmudub wrote:

“These people are allegedly coming here to spread diseases, and unfortunately, our ladies are falling into their traps.”

Government to extradite Russian man Yaytseslav

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana's Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George's reactions to the videos of Yaytseslav.

According to him, the government is taking steps to extradite the Russian man for non-consensual recording crimes.

He emphasised that the issue is not about morality but rather legal accountability under Cybersecurity laws. The Minister, on behalf of the government, assured protection for all citizens amidst digital privacy violations

