Meet Speakers For The 3rd Prestigious Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit

The summit will hold discussions on key issues that affect the advertising and sales industry during the pandemic and its effects on businesses, households, and the economy at large

It will also focus on challenges as well as available opportunities for media outlets and the industry's longer-term outlook post-pandemic

Prominent personalities such as noted playwright and Chief Executive of Roverman Productions Uncle Ebo Whyte, Technologist Maximus Ametorgoh, Jerry N. Halm, and Managing Director- MultiChoice Ghana Alex Okyere

The third edition of the annual Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit (AfriMass) is scheduled for 25th November 2021 under the themed “The Sustainability of Media Revenue Post COVID-19”.

The event will be a hybrid one (both in-person attendance and online) and will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at the MultiChoice-DSTV Office in Accra.

This year’s main speakers include Uncle Ebo Whyte (Chief Executive officer - Roverman Productions), Bright Ladzekpo (Chief Executive Officer- PHD Media – Ghana), Alex Okyere (Managing Director- MultiChoice Ghana), Stephen Naasei Boadi (Lead Enabler - Enable Growth Consult), Kwasi Owusu Asare (Chief Executive Officer - Media Works Ltd), Maximus Ametorgoh (Chief Executive Officer - Pop Out), Jerry N. Halm (Chief Executive Officer - Grit Business Group), and Gad Ocran (Lead Consultant, Eazzy Social), alongside the summit Host Raymond Smith, Managing Partner – AFRIMASS NETWORK.

There will also be two-panel conversations, the first will be under the topic “The state of Media Advertising Business post-pandemic and shaping our future in the marketplace” with speakers being Regina Adzo Dzathor (Chief Executive Officer- Admaro Ltd), Abena Chrappah (Digital & Media Manager, Guinness Ghana), Venus Tawiah (Director of Business & Corporate Communications, Now Available Africa) and Karen Bossman (Media Manager – Vodafone Ghana).

The second-panel discussion will be under the topic Revenue Leadership: “Media Sales culture in the new Normal; Challenges, Lessons and opportunities” with speakers being Ekow Blankson (Commercial Director – Ghanaweb), Nicholas Ofoe Quarmyne (Group Head, Strategy Commercial Media General), Flora Lamptey (CEO, Biz Door Company Ltd), Raphael Beinamwin- (PHD Media Ghana -Business Unit Director – Strategy, Planning & Account Management), Omane Mensah Bonsu (CitiFM/CitiTV Business Development Manager), Daniel Sarpong Jnr (MBA Head, Marketing & Digital Media Strategy -Tonaton.com) The Summit would be moderated by Kwasi Omega.

Africa Media Ad Sales Summit is powered by AfriMass Network in partnership with Guinness Ghana, MultiChoice Ghana, Genet Services Ltd, TV3 with support from JoyFM, JoyBusiness, EIB Network, Yen.com.gh Mx24, Ghanaweb.com, Infocus BCW Ltd, DPP Outdoor, Food One, Empowerment Worship Center, Think Media Expert, Customer Service Africa, Value Advertising, PHD Media Ghana, Reach marketing, S2A Consult, Nouveau Riche Global, Leather On Call, PS Anthonio, Aegis HealthCare, Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Reenart World, Ultiface Communications, Enclave Africa System, Ideas Printhouse, Adplus Multimedia Ltd.

Media partners: Muse Africa, 3music, One Play Africa, Myjoyonline.com, PluzzFM, Primenewsghana.com, SunnyFM, DDP outdoor EIB Network, Despite Media Group, Media General, Urban Reel, KDLive, KobbyKyeiLive, Mx24, Norvanreports.com, AmeyawDebrah.com, MediaFillagh.com, GNA- Ghana News Agency.

This year’s AfriMass will be held at the MultiChoice Head Office, Accra with premium rates going for 250ghc for in-person participation and 150ghc for online participation.

Visit www.Afrimass.com for event registration details.

