William Adoasi is the creator of Vitae London, an innovative watch brand that has supported the education of over 5,000 children in Africa

His father's childhood struggles due to poverty and overcoming them to become the first in their family to read and write urged him to venture into entrepreneurship

Adoasi's watch brand has now been sold in some 30 countries and recently hit over $1 million in sales

William Adoasi is a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur who traces his passion for entrepreneurship to his father's struggles growing up as a child in rural Ghana.

He recalls that his father had an unstable childhood as it was difficult for him to access education because of his deprived background.

But his father's determination and resilience to overcome the cycles of poverty, eventually becoming the first person in his family to read and write, inspired his entrepreneurial journey and the subsequent formation of his innovative watch brand, Vitae London.

Global brand

The TEDx speaker, fashion designer, philanthropist, and CEO has penetrated several countries with his label as his watch has been sold in some 30 countries.

For every watch he sells, he donates part towards educational resources to underprivileged children across sub-Saharan Africa.

Buiding the watch brand

Though Adoasi faced challenges in the early days of building his watch brand, he triumphed.

The initial capital he invested was $8,000, an amount he and his wife had put aside. According to Face2Face Africa, Forbes reports that he convinced his wife he could build Vitae with it.

However, two years into the business, Adoasi became a first-time father, juggling business and dedicating time for his family.

Though that period was challenging, his drive to achieve success and reach out to the underprivileged in rural Africa urged him on.

He applied for a loan from Virgin Startup Loans to help him fund an inventory, and subsequently became one of the two people who won a prize to interview British business mogul Richard Branson and be mentored by him out of 10,000 people who applied.

Supporting education in Africa

Forbes reports that Branson was touched by Adoasi’s business idea and even decided to buy one of his watch brands on the spot and wear it often.

Adoasi's watch brand recently hit over $1 million in sales and also supported over 5,000 children through education in Africa.

