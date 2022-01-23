Dominic Oduro is the co-owner of One Styk Fries, a food brand he took over from his mother after senior high school

The alumnus of Labone Senior High School has been selling fried yam for the past six years and plans to expand the business

Oduro turned down an opportunity to further his education at the university because of his quest to run the business

Vendor of One Styk Fries, Dominic Oduro, has been selling fried yam for the past six years after he took over the food brand from his mother after senior high school.

He worked as a swimming coach and French teacher before taking over the business at Bawaleshie, East Legon, Accra.

The alumnus of Labone Senior High School told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami in an interview that the initial stage was not easy. He recounted that he was called names because of his gender.

Meet the Ghanaian SHS Graduate who Turned Down University Education to Sell Fried Yam.

Overcoming challenges

Oduro, however, overlooked the challenges, focusing on growing and rebranding the small business. He mentioned that, when he took over, they were selling without a portable shelter.

His mother, Madam Akua Asare, told SVTV Africa that before Oduro took over the trade, the family planned for their son to further his education, but he turned down the opportunity, saying he wanted to take over his mom's business and make it better.

''He told us that there are many graduates without jobs, so he does not want to be like them.''

Decision pays off

Oduro's bold decision paid off. ''Some of his graduate friends come here to borrow money from him. Gradually, he's been able to get his first car from this,'' Madam Akua said.

Oduro, in his 20s, hopes to open another branch of One Styk Fries in two years. His growing business serves fried yam with gizzard, redfish, and octopus.

