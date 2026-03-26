Ghanaian TikToker, Florence, known as a content strategist, shared three institutions she said people in Ghana can check if they want to get a car through structured payment options

She advised viewers not to rush into payments and urged them to properly research every company, visit their offices, and verify details before committing

Her video sparked interest because many young workers and business owners are constantly looking for trusted ways to own a car without paying the full amount at once

A Ghanaian TikToker known as Florence, who identifies herself as a content strategist, has stirred conversation online after sharing what she described as legit institutions in Ghana that can help people get cars through structured payment plans.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, Florence spoke directly to people who dream of owning a car but may not have the full money up front.

Her post appeared to target salaried workers, business owners, and people looking for verified ways to enter car ownership without falling victim to fraud.

What made her video stand out was not just the names she mentioned, but the strong warning she gave alongside it.

Florence urged viewers to take their time and do proper checks before paying money to anybody.

According to her, anyone interested in such car deals should first Google the institutions, go through their official websites, and make sure to physically visit an office before making any payment.

In the video, she listed three institutions and also shared some of the terms she claimed were attached to their processes.

Florence highlighted AutoCheck as the first option

The first on her list was Autocheck. She said the platform offers car loans and may require applicants to be employed.

She also mentioned that business owners would need proper business documents, while applicants are expected to provide a valid national ID. She added that they may also request additional information depending on the case.

The second institution she mentioned was Glostar Motors, which she described as a work and pay option.

Florence said applicants may need to be salaried workers earning not less than GH¢1,500 net monthly salary.

She added that both private and government workers could qualify. She also stated that a valid driver’s licence, police report, and guarantors may be required.

Luichie Empire Transport concluded the list

The third institution she named was Luichie Empire Transport. According to Florence, this option does not require a down payment.

However, she noted that interested drivers would need to go through an interview and screening process.

Watch her video on TikTok below:

Her video has since attracted attention from social media users, especially young Ghanaians who are eager to own cars but are careful about where they put their money.

For many viewers, the most important part of Florence’s message was not just the list itself, but the reminder to stay alert, verify every claim, and avoid rushing into deals that could later become a burden.

Car dealer highlights 6 cars within the GH¢50,000 budget in Ghana. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

Carnova listed cars within GH¢50,000 or less

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok car influencer Carnova shared three 2010 car models she said can still be found in Ghana for GH¢50,000 or less.

She described the Kia Morning as a small, fuel-efficient car suitable for city driving and ride-hailing work.

Carnova also mentioned the Hyundai Getz and Chevrolet Aveo, noting their quiet engine, easy maintenance and decent air conditioning.

Source: YEN.com.gh