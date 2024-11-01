Global technology brand TECNO celebrates a dual triumph at the prestigious French Design Award, with both the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G awarded the highest level of recognition: the Gold Award. This accolade reaffirms TECNO’s commitment to pushing boundaries in contemporary design, seamlessly blending sophisticated aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to deliver an extraordinary user experience.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Image: TECNO

Source: UGC

TECNO wins Gold at the prestigious French Design Award for the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G

The French Design Award, established by the International Award Association (IAA), celebrates outstanding achievements in design by offering a prestigious platform for designers to showcase their innovative concepts. This award, judged by world-renowned experts, is highly competitive and recognizes top-tier design excellence across multiple categories. The Gold Award is reserved for products that holds the highest industry standards, highlighting TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G as standout examples of forward-thinking innovation. Past winners include industry leaders across various sectors, further cementing the award’s reputation as a benchmark of quality in the global design industry.

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G: A Foldable Masterpiece in Style and AI-enabled Functionality

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G represents TECNO’s vision for the future of mobile technology. Its immersive dual-screen design, featuring a 7.85” AMOLED main screen and an exterior cover screen, delivers an enhanced viewing experience on a device that remains ultra-thin and incredibly durable. Available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G boasts a luxurious design crafted from marble-patterned fiberglass and pleated leather textures. The Rippling Blue edition, developed in collaboration with German brand LOEWE, features eco-friendly packaging made from plant fibers and recycled materials.

Additionally, the device supports TECNO’s powerful HiOS foldable interface, enabling multitasking and smooth transitions between apps, making it the perfect companion for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. The device is equipped with TECNO’s new AI suite, featuring the Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Wallpaper, and more.

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold2 5G combines the power of AI and large-screen foldable technology, set to revolutionize the smartphone experience and elevate users' lifestyles.

PHANTOM V Flip2 5G: Iconic Design Meets Innovative AI Features

The PHANTOM V Flip2 5G was designed for users who seek both creativity and versatility in their devices. This second-generation flip phone offers a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in any pocket, while still packing a powerful punch in terms of functionality. The PHANTOM V Flip2 5G also showcases TECNO’s latest AI technology, with the TECNO AI Suite offering a suite of advanced features.

The ThruPool cover screen, inspired by infinity pools, further enhances the device’s visual appeal and usability. With its robust imaging capabilities, such as the 50MP main camera, the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G empowers users to capture stunning photos and videos from any angle. The AI-driven creative tools, like Magic AI Eraser and AI Wallpaper, provide additional avenues for users to express themselves through their devices. The Gold Award from the French Design Award underscores the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G’s unique combination of aesthetic charm and groundbreaking functionality.

“We are thrilled to see the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G receive this esteemed recognition from the French Design Award,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “At TECNO, we are committed to delivering products that empower our users and inspire creativity. These awards are a testament to our focus on design excellence and the relentless pursuit of innovation that drives our brand forward.”

Danny Venlet, a member of the French Design Award jury, praised both TECNO devices for their innovation and design prowess: “The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G represent a significant leap forward in mobile design. TECNO has masterfully balanced sleek aesthetics with powerful functionality, particularly through their impressive AI integration. Both devices set new standards in how design and technology can elevate the user experience, making them deserving winners of the Gold Award.”

As TECNO continues to expand its presence globally, these accolades highlight the brand’s success in bridging the gap between high technology and contemporary design, delivering products that are functional, stylish, and inspiring.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

[Sponsored]

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh