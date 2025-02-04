Kantanka Automobile's unique small vehicle has gone viral after a video of the car surfaced on social media

In the video, the yellow two-seater car had a unique shape, no doors, and a distinctive and attractive design

Two kids who spotted the car admired the cute little vehicle and passed in front of it with broad smiles on their little faces

A video of a small vehicle from Kantanka Automobile has sparked reactions on social media after a clip surfaced online.

Kantanka's beautiful mini car goes viral. Photo source: kwadwo.safo.studi

The uniquely designed two-seater, painted in bright yellow, was shared on TikTok and it got Ghanaians talking.

The vehicle had a sleek yellow and black interior that perfectly matched its body. Notably, the car had no doors and was built with three wheels, giving it a distinct triangular shape when viewed from the side.

The Kantanka logo was boldly engraved on the steering wheel, while custom license plates on both the front and rear of the vehicle bore the brand's name.

Among those who spotted the vehicle were two children who could not hide their excitement. They rushed to stand in front of the vehicle.

There have often been conversations about supporting Ghanaian-made cars with Ghanaians often encouraged to purchase Kantanka vehicles to boost the local automotive industry.

Veteran actor and television host Akrobeto recently joined the conversation, disclosing that he had acquired a Kantanka vehicle for GH¢500,000.

He emphasised the advantages of choosing a locally manufactured car, highlighting benefits such as exemption from import duties and direct assistance from Kantanka with vehicle registration.

He further stressed that buying Ghanaian-made products contributes significantly to the country’s economy by creating jobs and promoting self-sufficiency in the automobile sector.

Futuristic Kantanka vehicle model stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Online driver said:

"This the real Kantanka car, the rest are imported and assembled cars but most people don't know."

Prince Amoasi mills said:

"This is what I don’t like about KANTANKA and his company they like TOY TOY 🧸 things too much Wht is this."

benjaminnanaamoh commented:

"Nti Kantanka paa de3 way3 yi 3ka s3n ?😂 if we talk p3 them go say we no support our own."

Zion de Lexis said:

"Kantanka should make cars that the ordinary Ghanaian can use and afford."

Prince coded🧿🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

"This is the real Kantanka car . the rest all be china cars .. argue with ur phone when you come online."

Joseph said:

"Is like una want act new super hero movie that is why una do that car 😂😂😂 Wahala for una."

Thomas Heinz Burbel commented:

"And you people still compare this to Inoson Ghana in deep sleep please wake up and tell your government to revoke his license."

Shatta Wale buys brand new car

In more automobile stories, Shatta Wale recently bought a brand new BMW that has impressed many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video he shared online he flaunted the beautiful vehicle which he added to his large collection of cars.

The musician is also expected to add a Rolls Royce to the collection soon.

