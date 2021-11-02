A young Ghanaian lady, Gloria Owusu, graduated from GIJ with a first degree in PR & Communication

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she was working from home when she found it difficult to get her favourite fried yam

She started making and selling it, and now, the business has now grown as it is readily available on major online food delivery platforms in Ghana

Gloria Owusu, a passionate Ghanaian woman, has been able to set up a well-branded business of selling fried yam, which she calls DipsnChips.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gloria who graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a degree in Communication and Public Relations, revealed that her business is only one year old.

According to her, it started during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Dipnchips is basically my favorite food turned business. I started during the COVID-19 when I was working from home. I couldn't get good yam chips to buy, even if I did. I didn't get it like how I wanted it. So I came up with a new twist to the meal, I tried it amongst my friends. They love it, and I decided to turn it into a business," she revealed amazingly.

After just a hand full of months, Dipsnchips is already available for orders on platforms such as Bolt food, Glovo, Hubtel, as well as their Instagram handle.

When asked about her advice for young people who are finding it difficult to get a job and want to start a business, particularly after graduating from school, Gloria said:

"Be creative. Creativity is critical in everything especially if you want to do business here in Ghana. It makes you stand out. And also have a solid well thought out plan. Learn a skill, in a field you are passionate about and learn it well, so you become the best".

Young Ghanaian lady who now runs 2 business

In another breathtaking success story, Carolina Fafanyo Ahortor, a stunning young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2017, currently runs two fast-growing startups called CarolHandies and EdificeDecor.

Recounting her journey to YEN.com.gh, Carolina indicated that she was compelled to start doing something for herself mainly because her NSS allowance couldn't take care of all her needs.

How CarolHandies happened

I realized I was always in dept because the ¢559 salary wasn’t enough, so I felt I needed an extra source of income. I started making beaded bags, bracelets and anklets for sale. Anytime I closed from work, I would go to town to shop for materials and work on orders.

