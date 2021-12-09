A kind-hearted donor whose name has been withheld has gifted brand new bags to pupils at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School

The educational resources include other items such as pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and many more

Fredrick Mensah, a primary teacher in the school, has uploaded awe-inspiring photos on social media

A kind-hearted donor, whose name has been withheld, has gifted pupils at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School brand news bags and other educational resources.

In an Instagram post, Fredrick Mensah, a primary one teacher in the school, revealed that the donor was touched by his relationship with his students to embark on the kind gesture.

''Good News! One anonymous person was also impressed with what I have been doing with my kids and therefore has donated bags, handkerchiefs, socks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, etc to my 42 attendance of primary one pupils as a way of motivation in their academic performances! Thank you, Mrs Anonymous,'' he wrote.

Kind Donor Gifts Ghanaian Students Brand New Bags, Other Educational Resources Photo credit: Fredrick Mensah

Source: Instagram

Previous donation

It is not the first time the teacher has given students school uniforms. Earlier this year, he gave six pupils new school uniforms through the help of another donor.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mensah told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that teaching is his passion. ''I have a passion for teaching even though I'm not a professional teacher.''

''[I] posted a video with my kids playing ''ampe'' during the break time, the video went viral. Some kids in the video were not wearing uniforms. A good Samaritan contacted me and gave me something for the kids. I bought the cloth and sewed for them,'' says Mensah.

Good Samaritan Pays GHs700 for Boy to Start School

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, has posted a heartwarming message along with snaps of a boy in his school uniform.

According to Nana Tea, a Good Samaritan offered to pay for the child's admission fee to enable him to start schooling after he shared a post in a popular Facebook group about the boy and his mother.

''This lady sells water (standpipe) around my area. I started seeing her just last week, she's newly employed. She came to work with the child. I saw her teaching her child how to write, so I got curious. I asked why d child was not in school? She told me, he hasn't started schooling yet, but she's trying to educate him before he starts ...'' his initial post read.

Source: Yen Ghana