Good Shepherd Junior High School has emerged second-time winner of the Brain Battle Quiz National STEM Championship

The school from the Ashanti Region won the quiz category of the contest with 72 points to clinch the final prize

The team received a trophy, a scholarship to study in Canada, and a GHc15,000 worth of computer lab set

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reigning champions Good Shepherd Junior High School from the Ashanti Region have won the second edition of the quiz category of the Brain Battle Quiz National STEM Championship.

The contest, held over the weekend in Accra, saw the defending champions emerge first with 72 points.

The team that represented Good Shepherd Junior High School triumphed over Ancilla Junior High School and St Theresa Junior High School, which scored 37 and 22.5 points, respectively.

Brain Battle Quiz 2021: Good Shepherd JHS Emerges 2nd-Time Winners Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

The winners took home a trophy, a scholarship to study in Canada after secondary school, and a GHc15,000 worth of computer lab set.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Appearing in the competition for the first time, Ancilla Junior High School from the Greater Accra Region, placed second, receiving GHc5,000 worth of science laboratory equipment.

St Theresa Junior High School from the Bono East Region came third and also took home GHc3,000 worth of science laboratory equipment.

NSMQ2021: Prempeh College Presents Coveted Trophy to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the winners of the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition, Prempeh College, have presented the coveted trophy to President Nana Akfuo-Addo.

The team was at the Jubilee House, the seat of the nation's presidency, in the company of the second President of the Fourth Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, to present the trophy on January 6, 2022.

They were photographed alongside President Nana Akufo-Addo in stunning Instagram photos. The president has commended Prempeh College for winning the 2021 edition of the NSMQ.

GH Man Gifts NSMQ Star Francisca Lamini GHc10K Each

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh a Ghanaian man identified as McCarthy Kofi Benny has disclosed that his senior brother has given a cash gift of GHc10,000 to 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Francisca Lamini.

Benny revealed that he gave GHc10,000 to Francisca's school, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

This follows Francisca's impressive performance at the grand finale of the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, November 26.

Source: YEN.com.gh