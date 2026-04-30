Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has caused a stir with a strong prophecy about the Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The clergyman shared a doleful vision he had about the keeper, claiming God had redeemed him from the plans of his supposed enemies

Fans of Benjamin Asare, who came across the prophecy, have reacted massively, with some sharing a prayer for him as he prepares for the World Cup

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Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has received a prophecy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, causing a stir.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai drops a strong prophecy about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Benjamin Asare, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his official social media page, Prophet Sumaila stated that the enemies of Benjamin Asare planned what he termed as ‘evil’ against him, claiming he had been saved by God.

“God gave me a vision, and in the vision, I saw goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in a car driving on a road. I then saw a big pit in the middle of the road with some people around it saying that he had been trapped,” he said.

“Immediately, I saw the vehicle being lifted, crossing the pit and reaching its destination. I saw a huge crowd surrounding and hailing him,” he added.

According to Prophet Sumaila, he asked God for an explanation of the vision, claiming God told him that;

“Some enemies of Benjamin Asare plotted evil against him in the World Cup, but God said I should tell him he has been saved.”

The man of God added that the road has been cleared for the goalkeeper to go and excel in the World Cup.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai sharing the Prophecy about Benjamin Asare is below:

Reactions to Prophet Sumaila's Benjamin Asare prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the man of God shared the prophecy about Benjamin Asare.

Scandy Djangmah wrote:

“Faithful is he that protects his own, he reviews to redeem nothing can hear by Benjamin Asari on God, he’s safe. This is his time, and he will climb to the top. Amen.”

Lady Rev Counsellor Comfort wrote:

“We thank God for his life.”

Judith wrote:

“Anybody who has the Holy Spirit knows you are a genuine Man of God. God bless you for the prayers.”

Yawson wrote:

“Every plan of the devil has backfired. He will go and catch balls for Ghana and come back proud. Amen.”

Accra Hearts of Oak congratulates Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Image credit: Benjamin Asare

Source: Twitter

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Ama Yeboah

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Ama Yeboah appeared on Onua Showtime for a one-on-one interview with the host Nana Ama McBrown.

During the interview, she was asked to sing one of her rap songs. Unfortunately, she faced backlash as critics claimed a part of her song was disrespectful to the gospel singer Philipa Baafi.

Following the show, a prophecy has been released about her by the Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai.

“I had a vision about the TikToker Ama Yeboah and saw a very big house. The door to the house opened wide, and I saw two chairs. Immediately, I saw the inscription ‘interview’. All of a sudden, I saw the content creator sitting on one of the chairs with another woman in the other chair.”

“Surprisingly, Ama Yeboah was going in and out of the room. I asked God what it meant, and He explained to me that. Ama Yeboah is about to go for an interview, but some enemies have risen against her and want to use that to cause her downfall.”

“God said I should tell her to pray intensely before she goes anywhere for an interview.”

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai ended by saying a word of prayer for Ama Yeboah for God to prevail in her life.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila's predictions about Ama Yeboah is below:

Hearts of Oak celebrate Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak congratulated Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team's shot-stopper kept the post in the games against Chad and Madagascar as the Black Stars collected maximum points in both games to enhance their World Cup qualification chances.

Asare impressed the coaching staff and was handed his debut against Chad. Although he was not tested in the match, he produced excellent saves in the game against Madagascar.

Source: YEN.com.gh