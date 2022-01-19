Twin sisters Toi F and Joi M are on another academic journey to add a doctorate to their academic credentials

The pair will be studying to earn their PhDs at Walden University in the United States of America

Toi F and Joi M have inspired several people with their quest for higher education

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twin sisters Toi F and Joi M are on another academic pursuit to bag their doctorate degrees at the same university after graduating with their master's.

The pair will be studying at Walden University to achieve their PhDs. Toi F and Joi M earned their master's not long ago and have returned to make themselves proud again.

Despite the current prevailing pandemic, the twin sisters are poised to navigate the challenges to complete their studies and secure their certificates.

Black Excellence: Brilliant Twin sisters to Earn PhD at Same University after Graduating with Their Master's Photo credit: Walden University

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the duo

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, Walden University hailed Toi F and Joi M as they prepare to begin the academic journey for their doctorates.

''No, you aren’t seeing double! Twin sisters Toi F. (MS in CMHC, ‘21) and Joi M. (MS in CMHC, ‘21) loved earning their master’s degrees together so much that they’re back at it! This time for a #WaldenU PhD,'' the school wrote.

Toi F and Joi M have become a representation of Black excellence for several people. As of the time of this publication, the post by Walden University had gathered 1.3,000 shares, over 2.9,000 comments, and more than 49,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the compliments below:

LaJoy J Law wrote:

''Yaaaaas love it, future beautiful doctors!''

Calene Williams said:

''Congratulations. So happy and proud twins doing their thing. God bless you both.''

Nikke Prince commented:

''Ayyyyeeeee Soror's, congratulations to you both!Ooo~ooop!''

Lorraine Ayoub Sousa added:

''I am a twin and I’m going to be 90 years old in March good luck girls my twin passed away two years ago God bless you both.''

DrAllison Roberts Marks commented:

''Congratulations. Sorors!! I am a Walden Doctoral graduate and have twin daughters.''

Shawn Perry said:

''Congratulations. God bless you both on your next journey.''

Photos of 5 Different Sets of Twins at Ashesi University Break the Internet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that twins often experience or are always being asked if they have the ability to sense each other’s emotions and whether or not they share the same soul.

Beyond telepathy stereotypes, they are undoubtedly adorable people. For people who shared a womb, twins may often be mistaken for each other, especially when they both end up in the same schools.

Ashesi University caught up with five sets of twins and asked them to share insights on how they navigate life on campus.

Source: YEN.com.gh