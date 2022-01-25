A young Nigerian man has celebrated graduating from the university with an almost perfect CGPA

Atabor Hamza Adenoyi finished from the department of electronics and telecommunications engineering in Ahamdu Bello University, Zaria with a 4.83 CGPA

Adenoyi's stellar result meant he has shattered a 9-year-old record that had stood since the department was established

History has been made in the department of electronics and telecommunications engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a young man bagged a first-class degree in style.

The smart man identified as Atabor Hamza Adenoyi graduated with a CGPA of 4.83 in a 5.0 grading system.

Celebrating his academic feat on Twitter, Adenoyi appreciated God for achieving the best result in the department.

Going by a statement on the department's website which put its establishment year in 2013, Adenoyi has just shattered a 9-year-old record with his achievement.

He eyes MIT

The young man expressed his desire to go for a master's degree at the prestigious The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) US.

He summed his experience at school as moving from where he was to where he wanted to be.

In his words:

"If I were asked to define the entirety of my experience, I would say that I am focused on development, moving from where I am to where I want to be."

Adenoyi revealed that he had actually switched departments at the age of 17 and in his second year at the university.

''At 17, I left the department of Biological sciences in my 2nd year to pursue a degree in engineering, after setting my mind straight to explore my hidden potentials. It wasn't easy to begin with, but the determination to keep going gave me the push I needed in those moments,'' he said.

Nigerians celebrate him

@political_engnr stated:

"Sir, @yammama you have been an amazing guide to me in the past years. I wish to kindly draw your attention here to a colleague of ours who dreams to study in your great Alma mater. Sir, your guidance will surely better his chances. Thank you."

@IbrahimBobboi remarked:

"The guy is genius. May the Sky be your limits bro. Keep on succeeding as you progress higher in your academic pursuit."

@baffahmad opined:

"Go get that MIT MSc. bro. Please give it a shot. Getting into ivy league is not that difficult with your grade. Funding for masters is a bit difficult, but PhD is more available. You can go straight to PhD if you want. Check out EduUSA for guide and do little research."

@ialikasim wrote:

"Congratulations, Hamza. May Allah bless you and your certificate. May He also help you fulfill your beautiful dreams. Tabarakallah masha Allah."

Source: YEN.com.gh