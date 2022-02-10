A Twitter user has generated thousands of reactions and comments on his feed after making public his academic milestone

Iksville shared that he obtained his Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics

He disclosed that he graduated from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), where he also earned his undergraduate degree

Bello Bala commented: ''Congratulations, bro. My 13 year old wants to study the same course. I’ll have him follow you''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man with the Twitter name, Iksville, has inspired thousands on social media with his recent academic milestone at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Iksville graduated from the reputable university with a Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics.

He achieved the feat at QMUL, where he also obtained his undergraduate degree.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement, Iksville said:

Brainy Young Black Man Earns His Master's in Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Robotics from UK University. Photo credit: Iksville

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sterling milestone

''MSc. Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Robotics,'' a post that followed a previous tweet, which read:

''The school is Queen Mary University of London(QMUL). I studied Mechatronics Engineering for my bachelor's. I hope that answers most of the questions,'' he said.

Sweet social media reactions

Iksville has motivated many with his milestone, generating tons of reactions and comments from netizens.

As of the time of this publication, his post had gained more than 3,000 retweets, 210 quote tweets, and more than 32,000 reactions. YEN.com.gh shared some of the uplifting comments below:

Reacting to @Iksville, Chicken Delegate asked:

''I need advice from my son Max (he's 11) to study AI and Robotics, but I have no idea how to go about it here in Nigeria. I am a bit worried because he's obsessed with it, and I fear I might not be able to sponsor him out of the nation. What do I do - is it possible here?''

@S_devoo commented:

''Congratulations, bro. Please what are my chances of switching to Data Science and Artificial intelligence for my MSc.? I've Management, Accounting, and Finance as 1st degree.''

Mimi commented:

''Lol. Yes. I remember your conversation with Emmanuel in the house. Are you still going to pursue that at some point?''

BABATUNDE said:

''Swears! When I saw this, I was like this is someone living my exact dreams! I imagine what he knows currently, and I imagined myself knowing the same! This will happen!''

Bello Bala commented:

''Congratulations, bro. My 13 year old wants to study the same course. I’ll have him follow you. Wishing you greater achievements ahead.''

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter, who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh