A Ghanaian professor has won the 2022 CCCC Outstanding Dissertation Award in Technical Communication

Dr Gabriel Edzordzi Agbozo (RTC ’21) earned the honour for his sterling final research work for his doctoral degree

He will be announced as the recipient of the coveted award during the 2022 CCCC Annual Convention on Friday, March 11

A Ghanaian professor, Dr Gabriel Edzordzi Agbozo (RTC ’21), has won the CCCC Outstanding Dissertation Award in Technical Communication for his doctoral research work.

Agbozo earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and Linguistics from the University of Ghana and went on to receive his Master of Philosophy in English Linguistics and Language Acquisition from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

For his doctoral degree (PhD), he pursued a programme in Rhetoric, Theory, and Culture at Michigan Technological University.

Ghanaian Doctor Gabriel Agbozo Wins Award for His Outstanding Research in Technical Communication.

Source: UGC

Dissertation for his PhD

His dissertation focused on ''Spatial Technologies, (Geo) Epistemology, & the Global South: Addressing the Discursive Materiality of GhanaPostGPS through Technical Communication''.

The Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) is a constituent organisation within the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).

Winning the award

The dissertations for the award are evaluated based on five criteria, including originality of research, contribution the research makes to the field, methodological soundness of the approach used, awareness of the existing research in the area studied, and overall quality of the writing.

Dr. Agbozo's research is a rich study of the GhanaPost Global Position System, said the selection committee, according to Michigan Tech.

He will be announced as the recipient of the coveted award during the CCCC Awards Presentation on Friday, March 11, at the 2022 CCCC Annual Convention.

Dr Agbozo is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Ghanaian named Exceptional Graduate Student at Michigan University

This award is an addition to his list of achievements. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Edzordzi Agbozo has been named the 2021 Exceptional Graduate Student Scholar at the Michigan Technological University in the United States of America.

He has been celebrated as he graduates with a PhD in Rhetoric, Theory, and Culture from the reputable university.

Edzordzi is a published poet, a dedicated teacher, and a student with the Michigan Tech Department of Humanities.

Source: YEN.com.gh