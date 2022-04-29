A senior at Whitehaven High School in Memphis in the United States of America has received more than $8 million in scholarship offers

Xzorion Harris is among Whitehaven seniors receiving a total of nearly $50 million in scholarship offers so far this year

The brilliant teenager has plans of heading to Tuskegee University to study Engineering after the graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Xzorion Harris, a final-year student at Whitehaven High School in Memphis, has received more than $8 million in scholarships from more than 100 schools.

Whitehaven seniors have received nearly $50 million in scholarship offers so far this year.

The school offers its students so many opportunities right at their fingertips. And Harris benefited from the offers, according to ABC24 Memphis News.

Photos of Xzorion Harris. Source: ABC24 Memphis News

Source: UGC

How he reacted to the achievement

Harris took advantage of his options and received more than $8 million in scholarship offers from over 100 schools.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Even though he's surprised by the accomplishment, Harris noted that he's proud of himself.

''I didn’t expect a Black kid from Memphis to get stuff like that. I think it says a lot about me. I’m proud of myself.

''It shows that I’m a dedicated hardworking person,'' the teen said.

After graduation, Harris plans to head off to Tuskegee University, where he'll be studying Engineering.

Determined Lady Shares Beautiful Photos as She Prepares to Graduate From University

Still on academic milestones, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that after going through life-threatening tribulations, a lady identified as Juscallmeterris on Twitter is gearing up to graduate from the university with great pride.

According to her, she had to battle sickle cell while pursuing higher education at the university.

Determined to achieve her goal, Juscallmeterris had to balance her studies with fighting the good fight in hospital rooms, ORs, doctors' offices, and pharmacies.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh