An intelligent Nigerian boy named Ehimen Felix has smashed his Joint Admission and Matriculations Board exams with a score of 300

Felix did not stop there as he has also posted impressive results in his West African School Certificate Examinations, where he got 1 A and 5 Bs

Felix who is from Esan West LGA, Edo state, but lives in Lagos is seeking to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos

A smart Nigerian kid named Ehimen Felix has performed excellently well in his JAMB-UTME examination after posting an aggregate score of 300.

A breakdown of the scores shows that Felix scored 91 in Mathematics, 72 in Physics, 70 in Chemistry, and 67 in English Language.

Felix also smashed his WAEC with excellent performance. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters.

He aced his WAEC too

Felix did not only smash his JAMB but also did excellently well in his WAEC, posting a nice performance that has wowed many.

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, the smart boy posted A1 in Further Mathematics; B3 in five other subjects and two credits.

Felix, a student of the Barachel Model College, Agbado, Oke-Aro, Lagos is from Edo state and aims to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos. He is from Esan West local government area, Edo state.

Brilliant Wesley Girls' High School student blows exams with all As in WASSCE

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that while students are expected to study hard to obtain the best grades during and after they complete school, scoring all As is an achievement that ought to be celebrated, and Nana Adwoa, a student from Wesley Girls finished WASSCE with 8As.

Despite the herculean challenge STEM subjects pose too many students, 17-year-old Nana Adwoa, pulled it off with 8As in all eight subjects including Elective Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Elective Mathematics.

And while the journey to obtaining this feat wasn’t easy, Newman Nana Adwoa makes it look like a walk in the park.

She has signaled that she wants to study at Ashesi University, one of Ghana’s globally revered engineering tertiary institutions. Or Massachusetts Institute as an alternative.

